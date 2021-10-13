 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

The ‘smart money’ turns bearish

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi mining analyst Ephrem Ravi’s mid-term bull case for copper includes two Canadian beneficiaries,

“Equity outlook favourable, especially on a 12,000$/t price from 2024 onwards as a bull case ... we highlight our bull case price of $12,000/t where there could be a 30% upside to the NPV [ net present value] of our copper stocks on average (vs a current P/NPV of 0.8x the copper stocks are currently trading at). We analyze companies on the following metrics: 1) production growth; 2) mine lives; 3) bull/bear scenarios on EBITDA/NPV; 4) what commodity prices are priced into stocks; 5) earnings growth and PE valuation; 6) return on equity and price-to-book valuation; and 7) copper exposure in revenue mix … Copper equities are trading at 4.3x EV/EBITDA for ‘22 and 4.7x for ‘23. The copper sub-sector is expected to deliver 12-14% FCF yield over the next three years. Strong cash generation should open way for additional capital management by the miners and potentially lead to a sector re-rating. The copper equities are at 0.82x NPV at our base case 9,000$/t L.T copper price, 0.63x NPV at our bull case 12,000$/t … We have Buy ratings on the following stocks that have varying degrees of copper exposure: Europe – Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto; Americas – Freeport, First Quantum, GMexico, Teck Resources; Australia – Oz Minerals, Sandfire, Rio Tinto; Asia – China Moly, MMG, Zijin. We have Sell ratings on Boliden and KGHM in Europe. "

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi’s bull case for copper benefits two Canadian miners’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Bespoke Investment Group highlights the bearishness of the “smart money,”

“According to Wikipedia, the ‘Smart Money’ indicator was popularized by investment manager Don Hays. This indicator is based on a theory that ‘dumb’ money (emotional, reactionary, news-driven) typically trades around the open each morning, while the more thoughtful ‘smart’ money typically trades near the close. Followers of the ‘Smart Money’ indicator want to see the market rallying late in the day as opposed to trading higher at the open and then falling into the close. Late-day selling is seen as a bearish indicator. Unfortunately for market bulls, the ‘Smart Money’ indicator has been super negative for the past couple of weeks. As shown below, heading into today, the S&P 500 had traded lower in the last hour of trading during 8 of the last 10 trading days. Sure enough, today the S&P 500 was flat at 3 PM only to trade lower in the last hour and close down by 0.25%.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Bespoke: the ‘smart money’ is bearish” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic notes that the number of U.S. companies planning to raise prices is approaching the 1979 peak,

Story continues below advertisement

“Only once have we seen this share of U.S. small businesses planning to raise prices, on balance. The year was 1979, and about six months later, U.S. inflation would peak at almost 15% year-over-year. In fact, September’s NFIB survey on the percentage of firms planning to raise prices precisely matches the high set back in that infamous period. Now, this is not to say that we’re going back to that level of inflation, but it’s becoming clearer and clearer that ‘transitory’ will be longer than most (including policymakers) have thought, and they could be slipping further behind the curve. Supply-side issues are at work. But, interestingly, the lowest share of small businesses on record report a lack of demand as their biggest issue— both sides of the economy are working in tandem to drive prices higher.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: “the lowest share of small businesses on record report a lack of demand as their biggest issue” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Woman rocked awake by meteorite chunk crashing into her bedroom” – CBC

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies