The stock of the ‘smartest company in the world’ gets bludgeoned

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

I wrote about graphics processor unit (GPU) maker NVIDIA Corp. after it was named “smartest company in the world” by the M.I.T. Technology review, and I proposed it as a benchmark for the development of artificial intelligence.

As it turns out, in the short term, it was more of a benchmark for the cryptocurrency mania and implosion – the stock was bludgeoned overnight on weak results after GPU demand for cryptomining collapsed,

“Nvidia’s core gaming unit, which sold the cards used for crypto-mining, still makes up the bulk of revenue. The drop in demand means total revenue for the third quarter looks disappointing at $3.8bn. The 21 per cent increase on last year is puny against the usual 50 per cent plus quarterly growth that has powered the stock price. More worrying is a 7 per cent year-on-year fall in revenue forecast for the next quarter.”

NVIDIA stock was down as much as 17 per cent after the close.

“Nvidia: tales from the crypto" – Financial Times (paywall)

“ @carlquintanilla Goldman removes NVIDIA from conviction buy: “We were clearly wrong on the stock as we underestimated the magnitude of the channel inventory build ..”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“'The smartest company in the world': Why this stock could be a solid bet for future riches” – Barlow, Inside the Market (July, 2017)

Bloomberg argues that Canadian regulators are achieving a soft landing for the housing market,

“The latest string of data indicates the market is experiencing only a modest adjustment in prices in the face of higher interest rates and tougher regulations … “It’s a pretty good spot to be in, avoiding boom but avoiding bust as well,” Eric Lascelles, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada Global Asset Management in Toronto, said in a phone interview Thursday. “The rule changes that have been made have been effective in cooling these markets down.””

“Canada’s Housing Market Shows Increasing Signs of Soft Landing” – Bloomberg

FT Alphaville details some deeply counter-intuitive research on environmentally responsible investing that more or less calls the trend an unwitting tool of oppression,

“'If your ESG goal is to invest in mostly white, rich, Christian-heritage Scandinavian countries, then this index is for you.' The report goes on: “Sending children to school, avoiding slavery, giving women the vote and therefore having a democracy, low corruption and clean water are all ESG goals that the UK and the US (among others) only endorsed as they got rich, not before they started industrialising.”

“Green finance: a contrarian take” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

In a reminder of his “They know nothing!” rant against the Federal Reserve as the financial crisis began, CNBC’s Jim Cramer is warning that the U.S. economy is slowing far more quickly than the data is showing so far,

“"So many CEOs have told me about how quickly things have cooled," the "Mad Money" host said. "So many of them are baffled that we could find ourselves in this late-cycle dilemma that wasn't supposed to occur so soon" … There are degrees of slowdowns that, nonetheless, can cause an awful lot of havoc and cost a lot of jobs, and that's what we're on the verge of here," he said. "That's what the markets are saying. That's what the CEOs are worried about offline."

“Cramer says CEOs are telling him off the record the economy has quickly cooled” – CNBC

U.S. oil inventories continue to build quickly, as Credit Suisse reports,

“ Crude stocks built by 10.3 MMBbls, well above consensus expectations of 2.9 MMBbls build and the 5-year average build of 2.2 MMBbls. Crude stocks increased by 10.3 MMBbls [week over week] to 442.1 MMBbls, bearish vs. API estimates of an 8.8 MMBbls build and consensus of a 2.9 MMBbls build.”

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: Bearish crude builds continue” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“'Borderline treasonous': Oil executives sound alarm as foreign investors flee” – Financial Post

“Oil heads for week of losses despite talk of supply cut” – Reuters

“One of the oil market’s most prominent hedge fund managers suffered his biggest loss last month amid a bloodbath for crude prices” – Bloomberg

When a physicist gets bored!!! pic.twitter.com/6FnanyreJC — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) November 16, 2018

