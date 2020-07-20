 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The strong case for investing in big tech stocks

Ian McGugan
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Investors may not want to cash in their big tech-stock winners just yet.

As expensive as tech shares have become after their enormous run-up of the past few months, they still appear attractive in comparison to many other businesses, according to Ian de Verteuil, head of portfolio strategy at CIBC World Markets.

Several other sectors are now even more expensive than tech when measured against their own historical norms, he said in a report Monday. “Interestingly, [the] technology and communications [sectors] actually appear less ‘overpriced’ than other cyclical sectors,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

To gauge how today’s valuations compare to those in years past, Mr. de Verteuil began by looking at price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios – that is, how current share prices stack up against analysts’ expectations for earnings per share over the next 12 months. He compared each sector’s P/E today with the sector’s average P/E over the past 30 years.

His conclusion? Tech has gotten pricey, but so has just about everything else. According to his calculations, every sector of the S&P 500 Index, except for health care, now changes hands at valuations well above where it has typically traded since 1990.

To be sure, the 30 years he initially studied include the dot-com mania of the late 1990s, when tech stocks soared to absurd heights. The inclusion of that period in historical comparisons has the potential to flatter current tech valuations by making today’s run-up seem minor in comparison.

But even when Mr. de Verteuil removed the dot-com period from his calculations, and looked only at valuations over the past 15 years, he still found a strong case for tech investing.

Mr. de Verteuil measured the degree of relative overvaluation for each sector by looking at how many standard deviations a sector’s P/E ratio now stands away from its historical norm. (A standard deviation is a statistical tool for measuring how unusual any given reading is compared to its own history.)

The tech sector’s current valuation is 3.4 standard deviations above its average of the past 15 years. Some other sectors are substantially further away.

The energy sector’s valuation, for instance, is 7.7 standard deviations above average. Industrial stocks are 4.1 standard deviations removed from normal. Compared with those areas, tech valuations don’t seem out of whack at all.

Story continues below advertisement

You can, of course, take issue with this methodology. Mr. de Verteuil acknowledges it all depends on how earnings will rebound in different sectors.

“Old economy” sectors – industrial companies and banks, for instance – may enjoy the biggest bounce in earnings over the next couple of years as the economy recovers. If so, tech may not be such a deal after all.

“But this requires an investor to believe in a V-shaped economic recovery,” he cautions. “We are not in that camp.”

Tech investors should take heart from this viewpoint. However, investors in general may want to pick carefully when choosing which tech companies to buy.

Dan Rasmussen at Verdad Capital, a U.S. money manager, noted in a report on Monday that the best-known tech giants – Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. – have impressive profit margins, stellar returns on assets and double-digit revenue growth.

These virtues largely justify their stratospheric valuations, he concedes. The outstanding quality of these half-dozen near-monopolies is tough to dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

The real danger, Mr. Rasmussen says, lies in the vast crowd of supposed “growth” companies that are both more expensive than these tech leaders and lower quality in terms of such factors as earnings growth and profitability. That describes roughly 500 of the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks.

This Bubble 500, as Mr. Rasmussen calls it, makes essentially zero profit in aggregate. Astonishingly, though, the Bubble 500 has outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark of big U.S. stocks over the past five years.

“We do not believe this will persist,” he writes. While the half-dozen top tech names may deserve their lofty valuations because of the quality of their businesses, “we’re skeptical that the argument extends to the hundreds of other competing growth companies out there that are priced 40 per cent higher but aren’t industry winners yet and don’t produce profits.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies