The strong case for investing in big tech stocks

Investors may not want to cash in their big tech-stock winners just yet.
As expensive as tech shares have become after their enormous run-up of the past few months, they still appear attractive in comparison to many other businesses, according to Ian de Verteuil, head of portfolio strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Several other sectors are now even more expensive than tech when measured against their own historical norms, he said in a report Monday. “Interestingly, [the] technology and communications [sectors] actually appear less ‘overpriced’ than other cyclical sectors,” he wrote.
To gauge how today’s valuations compare to those in years past, Mr. de Verteuil began by looking at price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios – that is, how current share prices stack up against analysts’ expectations for earnings per share over the next 12 months. He compared each sector’s P/E today with the sector’s average P/E over the past 30 years.
His conclusion? Tech has gotten pricey, but so has just about everything else. According to his calculations, every sector of the S&P 500 Index, except for health care, now changes hands at valuations well above where it has typically traded since 1990.
To be sure, the 30 years he initially studied include the dot-com mania of the late 1990s, when tech stocks soared to absurd heights. The inclusion of that period in historical comparisons has the potential to flatter current tech valuations by making today’s run-up seem minor in comparison.
But even when Mr. de Verteuil removed the dot-com period from his calculations, and looked only at valuations over the past 15 years, he still found a strong case for tech investing.
Mr. de Verteuil measured the degree of relative overvaluation for each sector by looking at how many standard deviations a sector’s P/E ratio now stands away from its historical norm. (A standard deviation is a statistical tool for measuring how unusual any given reading is compared to its own history.)
The tech sector’s current valuation is 3.4 standard deviations above its average of the past 15 years. Some other sectors are substantially further away.
The energy sector’s valuation, for instance, is 7.7 standard deviations above average. Industrial stocks are 4.1 standard deviations removed from normal. Compared with those areas, tech valuations don’t seem out of whack at all.
You can, of course, take issue with this methodology. Mr. de Verteuil acknowledges it all depends on how earnings will rebound in different sectors.
“Old economy” sectors – industrial companies and banks, for instance – may enjoy the biggest bounce in earnings over the next couple of years as the economy recovers. If so, tech may not be such a deal after all.
“But this requires an investor to believe in a V-shaped economic recovery,” he cautions. “We are not in that camp.”
Tech investors should take heart from this viewpoint. However, investors in general may want to pick carefully when choosing which tech companies to buy.
Dan Rasmussen at Verdad Capital, a U.S. money manager, noted in a report on Monday that the best-known tech giants – Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. – have impressive profit margins, stellar returns on assets and double-digit revenue growth.
These virtues largely justify their stratospheric valuations, he concedes. The outstanding quality of these half-dozen near-monopolies is tough to dispute.
The real danger, Mr. Rasmussen says, lies in the vast crowd of supposed “growth” companies that are both more expensive than these tech leaders and lower quality in terms of such factors as earnings growth and profitability. That describes roughly 500 of the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks.
This Bubble 500, as Mr. Rasmussen calls it, makes essentially zero profit in aggregate. Astonishingly, though, the Bubble 500 has outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark of big U.S. stocks over the past five years.
“We do not believe this will persist,” he writes. While the half-dozen top tech names may deserve their lofty valuations because of the quality of their businesses, “we’re skeptical that the argument extends to the hundreds of other competing growth companies out there that are priced 40 per cent higher but aren’t industry winners yet and don’t produce profits.”
