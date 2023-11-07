Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

There is a wide variance among Wall Street strategist forecasts at the moment, more so than usual.

Strategists, like BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian, believe that earnings have bottomed and we are at the early stage of a new bull market. Others, like Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, think we are still at the tail end of the last cycle with lower to go for corporate earnings. Mr. Wilson reiterated his view over the weekend as the firm’s research summary points out,

“Mike Wilson thinks last week’s rally in stocks was mainly a function of the fall in back-end Treasury yields. In his view, the drop in Treasury yields was more related to the lower than expected coupon issuance guidance and weaker economic data as opposed to the bullish interpretation (for equities) that the Fed is going to cut rates earlier next year in the absence of a labor cycle. Over the past 2 months, both earnings revisions breadth and performance breadth have deteriorated significantly. Until those factors reverse in a durable manner, he finds it difficult to get more excited about a year end rally at the index level. Instead, he maintains his recommendation for a barbell of defensive growth and late cycle cyclicals. He highlights that earnings surprise for the S&P 500 (7.5 per cent) remains well above average (4.5 per cent) driven by margin resiliency. Meanwhile, sales surprise is the lowest it has been since 2019 as pricing power continues to erode, particularly for goods. Earnings revisions breadth remains in negative territory (down 10 per cent —lowest level since March) meaning investors continue to see more downward than upward revisions for the out year (2024). The proportion of consumers that are late or have missed a bill or loan payment rose to 40 per cent from 34 per cent in his prior survey. Mike recommends a barbell of defensive growth + late cycle cyclicals”

***

RBC Capital Markets analyst Bish Koziol provided a list of top domestic stocks ranked by value and growth. The value stocks are, in order, Cogeco Communications Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, Suncor Energy Inc., Magna International Inc. Crescent Point Energy Corp., Linamar Corporation, First Quantum Minerals Inc., Quebec Inc., IA Financial Corporation Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., Imperial Oil Ltd., Pason Systems Inc., TransAlta Corp, Teck Resources Ltd.

The top 15 growth stocks according to Mr. Boziol’s ranking are Quebecor Inc., Canadian Natural Resources, Enerplus Corp., Equitable Group Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Intact Financial Corporation, Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Stella -Jones Inc., Enghouse Systems Limited., Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Imperial Oil Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., BRP Inc., Bank of Montreal.

***

BMO economist Shelly Kaushik detailed the disquieting trend of rising Canadian insolvencies,

“The total number of insolvencies has been trending higher in Canada, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. The monthly data are quite volatile, even after adjusting for seasonality. Still, there’s been a clear uptrend in insolvencies after the initial pandemic drop, and an acceleration once the Bank started raising rates in 2022. Total insolvencies are largely made up of consumers, but under the headline is a more worrying trend: business insolvencies have risen beyond their prepandemic level. And, we likely won’t see the worst of the cumulative impact of higher rates on the data for quite a few more months yet”.

***

