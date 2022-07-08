Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski recommends stocks with strong dividend growth, cash flow growth and profit growth at a reasonable price (GARP) to offset market volatility,

“The S&P/TSX declined 8.7% on a total return basis in June, pushing deeper into correction territory. The market clearly shifted to a “risk-off” position in June as rising rates and recessionary risks reach the forefront. In fact, low beta was the second-best performing individual factor on the month, while high beta was the second worst performing factor on the month. Meanwhile, all our fundamental factors underperformed as investors struggle with assessing the fundamental implications of rising interest rates and inflationary pressures. Overall, we continue to believe the transition to a more normalized earnings growth environment will likely remain bumpy and favour a more selective approach to investing. As such, we believe investors should remain focused on capital deployment strategies, including dividend growth, cash flow, and even GARP-style strategies.”

Mr. Belski included a list of stocks ranked by free cash flow yield. Those rated “outperform” by BMO analysts include Bombardier Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, Canfor Corp., CI Financial Corp., ECN Capital Corp., EQB Inc., Interfor Corp., Lundin Mining Corp., Methanex Corp., Stelco Holdings and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

RBC Capital REIT analyst Pammi Bir provided his top picks in industrial and office sectors,

“On balance, we view CBRE’s Q2/22 market update as supportive of our constructive outlook on Canadian industrial fundamentals and neutral to our call on Canadian office. Notably, industrial availability held firm at historic lows, driving rents to new highs. .. we believe industrial is in a position of strength, supported by robust demand from users building supply chain resiliency, rising replacement costs, and manageable new supply. In short, we believe the YTD pullbacks provide better entry points to our Outperform industrial names, including Dream Industrial (DIR.UN) and Granite (GRT.UN) … We’re encouraged by the moderating pace of occupancy erosion and see drivers to support better traction, particularly as return to office advances. Given its track record of operating outperformance, strong balance sheet, healthy growth profile, and discounted valuation, Allied Properties (AP.UN) remains our preferred office pick.”

RB Advisors, founded by former Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein, sees two certainties for the second half of 2022,

“There appear to be two relatively certain events central to our current portfolio positioning: 1) the Fed will continue to tighten monetary policy and 2) earnings will continue to decelerate … [This] has historically been a less common but unfavorable combination for the equity markets, but it does seem to be the one which could confront investors during the second half of 2022 … Investors are typically fascinated by lagging indicators. For example, the unemployment rate gets much attention despite being a lagging indicator, whereas weekly initial jobless claims get little notice despite being a leading indicator. Inflation is also a lagging indicator because bottlenecks and misbalanced supply/demand do not tend to occur early in the economic cycle… defensive sectors tend to outperform. That’s especially interesting because the current discussion seems to center on whether one should accentuate cyclicals or growth, with little mention of traditional defensive sectors.”

Health care, consumer staples and utilities are the top performing sectors when the profit cycle decelerates.

