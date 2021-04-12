 Skip to main content
The week’s most overbought stocks: S&P/TSX Composite Index vulnerable to a pullback

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed another 1.3 per cent for the week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 11.2 per cent higher for 2021. The benchmark as a whole is now overbought and vulnerable to a temporary pullback according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The index RSI of 70.3 is marginally above the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are no index stocks trading at attractive technical levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. Cascades Inc. is closest at 31 but after that there’s nothing until Canopy Growth at 36.

There are 20 overbought benchmark constituents trading with RSIs above the sell signal of 70, fewer than I would have expected with the index itself overbought. Stantec Inc., Waste Connections Inc., and Great-West Lifeco are the three most technically extended stocks in the benchmark.

Elsewhere the list is dominated by REITs. First Capital REIT, Interrent REIT, Crombie REIT and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT are all on the overbought list.

There are no S&P/TSX Composite stocks making new 52-week highs or lows.

Overbought stocks on the TSX

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
STN-TSTANTEC INC82.0457.3143.821.7634.7430.1424.56
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC81.91143.60132.174.5210.1750.8137.83
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC77.1434.5828.622.5014.90N/A11.04
FCR-U-TFIRST CAPITAL REIT76.5117.2814.445.7029.6020.35N/A
IIP-U-TINTERRENT REIT76.1015.1913.573.2412.2613.74N/A
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B75.6033.7224.281.1152.2225.0324.74
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC75.5557.0450.45-0.659.2531.8225.05
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP75.41168.95175.503.856.3052.2242.60
CSH-U-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT75.0512.3210.714.3012.08N/AN/A
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC73.681875.891587.874.7413.7764.5233.18
CAE-TCAE INC73.4937.8127.398.0210.7789.5746.00
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD73.07570.97443.382.9035.03N/A8.56
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP73.0344.0134.101.271.24N/AN/A
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD72.67112.3298.770.6918.2419.1515.14
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA72.2434.2528.262.7917.6411.339.86
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP71.7432.6720.099.9834.967.493.87
CRR-U-TCROMBIE REIT71.1915.9214.021.3313.1036.18N/A
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B70.820.920.50-1.03100.00N/AN/A
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD70.6342.7535.801.2528.3925.6225.68
CAR-U-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REIT 70.0355.6349.073.7313.0928.22N/A

Source: Bloomberg

