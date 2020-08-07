 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite jumped another 1.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and remarkably, is down less than 1 per cent for 2020.

In terms of technicals, the benchmark has hit the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sell signal of 70, which implies a higher probability of a temporary pullback in the sessions ahead.

There are no oversold index stocks trading at attractive RSI levels below the buy signal of 30. Pason Systems Inc. is closest at 31.

Story continues below advertisement

The list of overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite constituents is long at 30 stocks, which we’d expect given the strong overall market conditions. TFI International Inc. is again the most overbought company in the index followed by Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, CargoJet Inc., Pretium Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

There are 14 benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Canadian National Railways Co. is the largest stocks hitting new highs. Constellation Software Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines, Toromont Industries Ltd., and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. are also on the list.

There is one stock, Cineplex Inc., hitting new 52-week lows this week.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO0.9613.9194,202,543,433
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC2.6329.6534,580,974,400
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD10.2940.9127,115,756,827
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS4.6117.957,075,410,101
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE4.3240.616,592,231,403
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD0.715.666,068,489,603
KXS-TKINAXIS INC10.57123.665,934,295,257
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A5.1515.295,879,289,191
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC1.7036.115,163,575,943
STN-TSTANTEC INC1.6321.604,917,444,628
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD2.8163.264,328,735,918
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP7.1165.873,973,225,354
CJT-TCARGOJET INC15.7586.953,000,563,942
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC6.39166.312,770,193,414

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC-6.45-77.18487,032,600

This week's overbought stocks on the TSX

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC86.3558.7442.441.7036.1117.4815.68
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP82.3898.8287.853.8810.2945.6130.55
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS81.2665.1055.744.6117.9535.5631.44
CJT-TCARGOJET INC79.80192.38120.8115.7586.95#N/A N/A47.95
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC79.7016.6512.0232.1415.2233.9717.56
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD79.26111.9079.1010.2940.9169.9130.99
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC79.2443.1835.556.5116.1516.3816.01
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP79.1515.7012.5917.965.58#N/A N/A18.05
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD78.6536.4131.0620.924.8626.3929.01
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A78.614.903.425.1515.29#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP78.5912.987.6910.94110.7123.9015.26
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD75.906.235.9010.85-21.24#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME75.1579.1567.010.8822.9925.99#N/A N/A
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC74.7124.5122.8310.36-4.1619.9823.37
KXS-TKINAXIS INC74.59223.70133.2010.57123.66171.20145.39
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD74.3966.6448.970.6617.52#N/A N/A13.94
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP74.20159.23127.15-0.2332.2280.7139.18
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI73.2512.5011.512.886.68#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP73.019.696.108.2787.1125.8115.87
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD72.559.687.45-0.217.2616.9818.13
CLS-TCELESTICA INC71.8211.129.11-0.713.2531.259.85
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD71.5933.9927.452.3525.8228.59#N/A N/A
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING71.2720.0017.132.25-0.1118.2617.05
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC71.2432.8117.196.39166.319.8335.00
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC71.2018.7811.5318.4983.1920.369.85
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE71.1178.0459.414.3240.61116.55#N/A N/A
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC71.0337.2529.862.7940.0719.0721.16
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP70.72198.7895.44355.4891077.47914992.5598549739.59746258
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD70.5972.0054.565.3726.7017.5915.34
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B70.4031.7431.144.37-2.9414.73#N/A N/A

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies