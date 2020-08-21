 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed another 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits only 0.6 per cent lower year to date.

Technically speaking, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64 leaves it in the neutral range, although much closer to the overbought RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

Once again, there are no benchmark companies trading at oversold, technically attractive levels with RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Cominar REIT are closest, but, with RSIs of 35, they’re not really on the precipice of buy territory.

There are 20 index constituents trading at overbought, technically vulnerable levels with RSI readings above the sell signal of 70.

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers is the most extended company in the benchmark, followed by Tourmaline Oil Corp., Interfor Corp., Stella-Jones Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd and Dollarama Inc. Canadian National Railway Co., National Bank of Canada, Thomson Reuters Corp. and Hudbay Minerals are also on the list.

There are 10 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – they are ranked by market capitalization below. Canadian National Railway Co., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Dollarama are the three largest companies making new highs this week.

There are no benchmark companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO2.02079818.9708398327683123
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER5.62283829.7638627322475791
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC9.34733419.3513916596284080
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP6.15183334.684687264042513
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD1.3036396.6325276097222981
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD12.8123130.588945075606131
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC2.34098924.64883093798259
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC6.3909775.6236021448754077
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP14.762226.653031244309242
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD3.41261610.8076995205688.1

This week's overbought stocks

NAMERSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS83.5283.7257.121.7750.3546.1139.74
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP83.1917.6612.856.5319.50#N/A N/A15.56
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP82.3618.4612.2314.7626.65#N/A N/A10.34
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC80.5145.8535.962.3424.6517.4017.00
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD77.1673.9149.4312.8130.59#N/A N/A15.69
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC76.3253.1744.739.3519.3530.7128.48
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO76.18138.11119.352.0218.9724.6224.04
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD76.0236.9831.002.437.9226.1524.75
CFP-TCANFOR CORP75.7118.3512.2015.1651.40#N/A N/A18.72
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A74.755.043.51-0.5821.65#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA72.9566.7263.881.29-4.9811.0112.30
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR72.8530.5027.0911.17-21.7257.6824.25
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC72.2059.4743.284.0438.4817.7015.91
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD71.189.977.533.4110.8117.4918.67
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP71.12100.9296.052.4110.7899.8540.83
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC70.935.564.016.395.6215.68#N/A N/A
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD70.576.157.787.63-47.964.0433.42
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD70.296.615.941.84-15.93#N/A N/A826.25
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH70.253.233.9117.82-36.904.49#N/A N/A
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD70.1349.4741.13-0.4231.6662.6628.09

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Read most recent letters to the editor.

