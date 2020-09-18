The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite eased higher by about 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 2.5 per cent lower year to date.
The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 46 leaves it in technically neutral territory, slightly closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the sell signal of 70.
There are six benchmark constituents finishing the week with attractive oversold RSIs below the buy signal. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is the most oversold company in the index, followed by Husky Energy Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., real estate software developer Real Matters Inc. and Parex Resources Inc..
There are five extended, overbought TSX stocks this week. Teck Resources Ltd. is the most overbought company in the index after the stock jumped 26 per cent. Tricon Residential Inc., The North West Co., Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Badger Daylighting Ltd. are also overbought according to RSI.
There are four S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Northland Power Inc. is the largest firm hitting new highs and it’s joined by Silvercorp Metals inc., the North West Co Inc. and Hudbay Minerals Inc.
There are no index stocks making new 52-week lows.
