The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.0 per cent for the week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 4.5 per cent lower for 2020.

In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40 leaves it in the lower portion of the neutral range -  closer to the oversold , attractive buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are a bunch of energy and real estate names among the 19 oversold, technically attractive benchmark stocks this week.

Imperial Oil Ltd., Husky Energy Inc., and Pembina Pipeline Corp. are the three most oversold stocks in the index. Boardwalk REIT is the next most oversold stock and it’s joined by Allied Properties REIT and RioCan REIT on the list.

There are two overbought, technically vulnerable index members this week. The North West Co. is the most extended stock in the benchmark, followed by Metro Inc. These are also the two companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs.

There are no S&P/TSX Composite stocks hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
MRU-TMETRO INC.5.9020.3716,015,764,983
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC.3.0337.011,789,919,136

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD21.3016.8724.12-10.50-49.53#N/A N/A170.40
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC22.913.205.63-9.09-67.78#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP23.6328.1737.25-9.96-38.1610.8712.57
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST24.0926.7734.16-8.91-40.45#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP24.4322.9531.39-12.00-46.6815.72#N/A N/A
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD24.724.796.73-11.46-53.03#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC24.996.9119.04-23.73-79.36#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC25.063.429.86-15.35-82.95#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP25.102.674.35-11.59-63.87#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
KEY-TKEYERA CORP27.1919.6624.53-7.88-38.218.7713.99
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT27.8035.5445.28-6.82-30.0223.01#N/A N/A
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC28.0017.0527.92-4.48-58.66#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B28.020.340.79-19.05-82.38#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP28.062.202.59-20.29-13.73#N/A N/A7.58
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP28.250.470.87-18.97-74.87#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD28.332.085.09-17.79-82.02#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP28.7816.9818.50-5.72-19.887.117.12
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP29.342.434.64-9.33-73.14#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR29.4413.9219.15-7.45-45.03#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE75.9436.4227.473.0337.0116.1915.80
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN72.8563.7557.045.9020.3720.7618.63

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

