The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 1.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 2.7 per cent lower year to date.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index  (RSI) level of 49 leaves it in technically neutral territory, almost exactly mid-way between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 12 technically attractive index stocks trading below the buy signal this week. Imperial Oil Ltd. is the most oversold company in the benchmark followed by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Husky Energy Inc. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

There are three technically vulnerable index stocks trading above the RSI sell signal of 70 this week.

Boralex Inc. is the most overbought company in the index and it’s joined by Brookfield Renewable Partners and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

There are a larger number of companies than usual, seven, showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52 week highs. Ranked by market capitalization in the table below, these are Brookfield Renewable Partners, Empire Co Ltd., Firstservice Corp., Innergex Renewable Energy, Boralex Inc. , Cargojet Inc. and Altus Group.

There are no companies hitting new 52-week lows this week.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER17.8070953.2961922390010861
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'0.675500228.7533410448256734
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP5.58824347.050937883912084
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY6.12427747.882184225320978
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A11.7066364.537934032104434
CJT-TCARGOJET INC2.60191789.539393029106576
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD6.31365749.057592262386598

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD18.4515.1523.69-9.25-54.20#N-A N-A688.41
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD21.284.396.58-4.85-55.30#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC22.756.1118.19-9.99-81.42#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC24.232.925.46-7.50-70.20#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC24.583.009.45-12.57-85.09#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC24.9215.3027.28-9.09-62.42#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC26.3813.9117.30-8.12-43.278.32#N-A N-A
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP26.692.042.59-8.18-20.78#N-A N-A7.57
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC27.445.737.00-2.86-23.75#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME28.7414.9115.91-2.18-19.017.008.91
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP28.911.522.73-10.00-73.3015.74#N-A N-A
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP29.0055.1363.92-4.41-16.6512.6113.69
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A81.1639.3129.6111.7164.54188.6176.63
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER80.8071.5453.7317.8153.30#N-A N-A83.82
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC80.0643.7834.5015.63-6.3442.0366.84

Source: Bloomberg

