Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite drifted lower by a marginal 0.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday 's close and sits 0.7 per cent lower for 2020 so far.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 56 leaves it in the technically neutral range between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are two S&P/TSX Composite stocks – Cineplex Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. - trading with allegedly attractive technical levels below the buy signal of 30, but they’ve been carrying low RSIs for a while without seeing a significant recovery rally.

Boralex Inc. continues to ride the wave of ESG investment inflows and is the most technically extended, overbought index stock this week. There are 15 other overbought companies with RSIs above the sell signal of 70. These include Northland Power Inc., Toromont Industries Ltd., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., and Finning International Inc.

There are 12 companies exhibiting strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. The major railways, CN Rail and CP Rail, are the largest firms by market capitalization making new highs, followed by Thomson Reuters Corp. and Hydro One Ltd.

Aurora Cannabis continues to establish new 52-week lows and is now down 83 per cent year to date.

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO1.8026.96104,579,883,257
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD5.0630.8058,243,125,769
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP1.7819.8954,461,199,263
H-THYDRO ONE LTD0.1022.0017,777,344,163
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC4.5164.728,743,296,551
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD3.7321.016,933,993,485
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING2.3730.836,777,888,433
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC4.3751.136,061,091,877
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY1.6059.034,555,042,557
CJT-TCARGOJET INC7.69123.793,587,325,640
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP26.4479.293,256,197,602
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING4.2611.13815,904,674

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC-15.45-83.00640,971,787

This week's overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC20.844.6216.31-6.67-86.29#N/A #N/A
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC27.015.6916.94-15.45-83.00#N/A #N/A
OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A84.1942.2330.362.0075.47202.62#N/A
CJT-TCARGOJET INC83.32230.00142.067.69123.79#N/A #N/A
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC80.2243.5832.564.5164.7222.5420.40
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY77.1826.1120.211.6059.03#N/A #N/A
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD76.8584.3069.353.7321.0128.29#N/A
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES76.2220.6218.990.2916.1222.947.65
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP76.0918.7012.5126.4479.2915.33#N/A
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI75.7322.1518.6118.9616.27132.31#N/A
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC75.6264.9246.064.3751.1319.328.58
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD75.23429.75349.525.0630.8024.06#N/A
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC75.0417.8715.381.1721.2840.6517.30
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP72.5444.4338.731.60-8.9013.22#N/A
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC72.4446.4934.34-1.19-1.1144.635.91
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP70.88109.6498.071.7819.89108.639.50
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING70.4777.4054.362.3730.8335.69#N/A
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC70.3222.3719.392.85-8.7015.213.71

Source: Bloomberg

