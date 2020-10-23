 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits lower by just over two per cent for 2020.

In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI) , the benchmark is in technically neutral territory with a reading of 48 that is only marginally closer to the oversold, RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are four oversold, technically attractive index members this week with RSIs below 30. Cogeco Communications Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark. It’s joined by Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. and Allied Properties REIT.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 14 S&P/TSX Composite companies trading at technically vulnerable RSI levels above the sell signal of 70. Two cyclical stocks, Toromont Industries Ltd. and Linamar Corp, are the most overbought this week. Other notable names on the list include CAE Inc., Canadian Tire Corp., Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners.

There are four benchmark constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52 week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is the largest companies making new highs, followed by Tourmaline Oil Corp., New Gold Inc., and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

There are no index stocks hitting new 52 week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD5.0127.067,281,104,429
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP8.8927.805,106,858,501
NGD-TNEW GOLD INC6.12156.521,994,271,673
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING12.1824.66915,280,030

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC27.7497.55102.86-7.21-12.3413.2112.02
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC29.1424.7026.27-1.48-2.6936.7820.18
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME29.6913.8515.59-3.55-24.516.508.28
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT29.8033.5843.71-3.73-33.6221.74#N/A N/A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD84.4788.5269.745.0127.0629.7026.46
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP81.7647.4738.676.84-2.6714.139.95
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING79.8424.9617.3212.1824.6622.7917.11
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR77.7913.0710.6813.0619.4741.9614.87
CAE-TCAE INC77.2523.2624.6311.72-32.0524.6850.24
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A75.94154.53121.967.4013.7418.9013.39
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC75.5673.4160.605.605.8838.9810.05
CJT-TCARGOJET INC75.35226.15145.16-1.67120.04#N/A N/A45.16
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD74.727.125.766.11-9.08#N/A N/A44.78
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC73.4247.4534.352.060.9445.5567.79
MX-TMETHANEX CORP73.2539.9529.977.91-17.80#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS71.5618.8316.7710.50-14.22#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A71.404.784.0217.44-43.57#N/A N/A17.26
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP70.1918.8613.528.8927.80#N/A N/A16.33

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies