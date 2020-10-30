 Skip to main content

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite endured a difficult trading week ending with Thursday’s close, falling 3.7 per cent.

Year to date, the index is lower by 5.6 per cent once dividend payouts are counted. In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark as a whole is almost oversold – the RSI reading of 33 is barely above the buy signal of 30.

There are 18 index stocks trading with oversold, technically attractive RSIs below the buy signal.

Open Text Corp is the most oversold stock in the benchmark, followed by Oceangold Corp. Next is Allied Properties REIT, the first of a number of real estate firms on the list. Brookfield Asset Management, InterRent REIT, Killam Apartment REIT and Choice Property REIT are also included.

Genworth MI Canada Inc is the only overbought, technically vulnerable stock trading above the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are two S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Firstservice Corp. There are no index stocks making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD3.1011.3610,099,809,386
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP4.0351.208,145,947,683

This week's overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP21.2250.1956.34-6.15-11.2132.6512.78
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP22.161.662.55-16.58-34.90#N-A N-A4.49
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT22.2931.9443.21-4.47-36.5918.73#N-A N-A
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP23.1316.8517.57-7.32-3.77102.2341.12
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC23.5846.4345.84-7.864.4326.8123.53
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC24.2894.23102.42-3.40-15.3212.6311.90
ATD-B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B25.4341.5942.51-3.371.4514.2417.38
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A26.1840.1346.75-9.80-18.9628.11#N-A N-A
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD27.0311.4113.88-11.82-46.5914.4015.85
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC27.2811.5612.89-11.5513.1012.565.02
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD27.87354.75440.01-4.16-40.57130.696.04
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST28.4911.3114.30-4.50-26.333.59#N-A N-A
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B28.850.310.60-6.15-84.20#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE29.1316.2217.99-5.64-11.5719.68#N-A N-A
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD29.454.235.97-10.83-57.58#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC29.4819.7022.14-10.82-21.7716.0618.22
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP29.6615.8617.92-10.14-24.376.646.64
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT29.7512.1313.05-2.78-8.5612.10#N-A N-A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC81.1743.9537.6626.37-12.159.0110.17

Source: Bloomberg

