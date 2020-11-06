The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Audio for this article is not available at this time.
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 4.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 1.8 per cent lower for 2020. T
echnically, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 55 leaves it in the high end of the neutral range, closer the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.
There are three index member stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Gibson Energy Inc. is the most oversold company, Cogeco Communications Inc. and Loblaw Companies Ltd follow behind.
There are 12 overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark stocks according to RSI this week – fewer than I would have guessed after such a big rally.
Equitable Group Inc., Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Cargojet Inc. are the three most extended stocks in the index. The real estate sector is also well represented this week as Summit industrial REIT, Home Capital Group Inc., Dream Industrial REIT and Cominar REIT are all on the list.
There are 11 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.
Thomson Reuters Corp. is the biggest companies hitting new highs, followed by Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Canadian Tire Corp, Toromont Industries Ltd. and Lightspeed POS Inc .