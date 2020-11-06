 Skip to main content

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 4.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 1.8 per cent lower for 2020. T

echnically, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 55 leaves it in the high end of the neutral range, closer the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

There are three index member stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Gibson Energy Inc. is the most oversold company, Cogeco Communications Inc. and Loblaw Companies Ltd follow behind.

There are 12 overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark stocks according to RSI this week – fewer than I would have guessed after such a big rally.

Equitable Group Inc., Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Cargojet Inc. are the three most extended stocks in the index. The real estate sector is also well represented this week as Summit industrial REIT, Home Capital Group Inc., Dream Industrial REIT and Cominar REIT are all on the list.

There are 11 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Thomson Reuters Corp. is the biggest companies hitting new highs, followed by Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Canadian Tire Corp, Toromont Industries Ltd. and Lightspeed POS Inc .

There are no index stocks making 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP7.84936922.4493955623541531
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS10.7873562.474289774901526
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A6.33774316.8539759717775
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD6.53477227.538677308248175
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE24.7344846.520655618808052
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP9.69802628.003515143316818
CJT-TCARGOJET INC10.79143139.04543831887666
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP15.9308166.036512398256372
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD3.06251152.305492328624637
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI5.29850821.705912156170886
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC9.93325555.9021852777556

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC23.7218.3321.93-6.95-27.2117.5516.57
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC24.3892.67102.14-1.66-16.7212.4211.71
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD29.5465.8768.92-1.32-0.2421.3014.21
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC81.8193.4876.4811.58-13.207.786.82
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC78.0244.0037.380.11-12.058.889.26
CJT-TCARGOJET INC75.99245.68151.0810.79139.05#N/A N/A35.74
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI75.6314.1111.565.3021.7135.09#N/A N/A
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC74.2926.5222.229.90-19.5410.658.13
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS74.1489.3563.2510.7962.4743.1340.26
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE72.7012.4111.106.89-0.4717.62#N/A N/A
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH71.813.833.296.09-23.965.135.53
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A71.42157.55122.326.3416.8515.8911.93
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U70.637.959.0910.72-40.558.458.64
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD70.6388.8570.446.5327.5429.8824.94
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE70.4752.8534.4324.7346.52#N/A N/A#N/A N/A

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
