 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed another 1.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands almost exactly flat for a tumultuous 2020 (total return is positive by 0.001393 per cent).

In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark is in neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59 that is closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are no index constituents trading at attractive oversold levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. The two closest, with RSIs of 32, are Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. and Kinaxis Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16-member list of overbought benchmark companies is notable for the dominance of industrial and real estate stocks.

Linamar Corp. and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. are the two most overbought companies in the index. For real estate, we have Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Choice Properties REIT, Home Capital Group Inc., InterRent REIT, Crombie REIT and H&R REIT.

There are three S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is largest company making new highs and it’s followed by this week’s most overbought stocks – Linamar Corp. and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

There are no companies hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD3.4131.2057,978,368,807
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP23.1415.763,695,346,353
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC27.0828.081,190,815,443

This week's overbought stocks

NAMERSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP84.4356.4638.6723.1415.7613.999.38
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC83.5420.1813.8427.0828.0812.9412.11
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP82.3037.8828.4656.08-11.99257.54164.70
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA78.8251.1948.3015.45-1.0926.91#N/A N/A
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC78.5444.3537.090.80-11.358.959.33
CAE-TCAE INC75.7028.8823.6020.48-15.6443.7437.65
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT74.4513.4412.957.351.329.67#N/A N/A
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC73.8412.519.9721.10-11.01#N/A N/A6.00
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC72.5127.2422.052.71-17.359.277.17
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC71.9892.8376.15-0.70-13.807.726.65
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA71.4860.8757.977.49-11.8511.0410.55
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH70.814.013.254.70-20.395.375.79
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC70.5455.8948.855.61-19.30#N/A N/A8.41
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST70.4913.6114.0912.20-11.354.82#N/A N/A
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTME70.2514.2313.296.67-5.6730.90#N/A N/A
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS70.0911.7711.6411.14-40.376.34#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies