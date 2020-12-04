 Skip to main content

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite didn’t do much for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, easing higher by 0.3 per cent to stand 5.1 per cent higher year to date.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 69 leaves it just one tick below the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are no index constituent stocks trading at technically attractive oversold RSI levels below the buy signal of 30. Real estate software developer Real Matters Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. are closest to oversold with RSIs of 31.

Industrial and mining stocks dominate the list of 37 overbought, technically vulnerable index companies. Engineering consultancy WSP Global Inc. is the most overbought stock this week, followed by First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Linamar Corp., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Air Canada and Blackberry Ltd. Other prominent names on the list include Bank of Nova Scotia, H&R REIT, Finning International Inc. and Whitecap Resources Inc.

There are 16 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong momentum by hitting new 52-week highs, and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. First Quantum Minerals Ltd., WSP Global and Lightspeed POS Inc. are the three largest companies making new highs.

There are no benchmark stocks hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD10.3851.1913,712,380,693
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC13.9423.5312,265,088,123
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE14.07116.638,624,258,430
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A6.4547.537,548,103,216
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING7.4934.637,002,838,355
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD7.3538.235,365,590,720
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD24.1914.975,365,013,491
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP8.0518.094,524,059,514
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC5.3013.604,474,056,683
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP8.2935.184,306,655,863
OSB-TNORBORD INC7.1554.014,202,935,958
CFP-TCANFOR CORP6.9367.792,550,719,178
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC4.8864.702,301,807,650
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO24.8233.281,982,720,000
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC2.7556.451,454,588,735
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP2.6838.381,365,680,023

This week's overbought stocks

NAMERSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC88.32108.0486.1513.9423.5334.8729.19
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD85.0719.8911.1410.3851.19#N/A N/A27.85
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP83.5565.8039.988.2935.1816.3010.93
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO82.8230.9822.9824.8233.289.898.87
AC-TAIR CANADA82.2527.2518.8514.40-43.83#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD81.029.606.4124.1914.97#N/A N/A120.74
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE80.1678.1436.3114.07116.63#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC80.0027.6019.305.3013.6025.9817.76
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC79.4415.2710.029.318.62#N/A N/A7.33
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC77.438.814.654.8864.7024.34#N/A N/A
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC77.2224.6514.332.7556.4516.1911.85
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS76.4721.8318.521.061.8736.5318.79
HEXO-THEXO CORP75.911.500.9942.86-27.54#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA75.7166.4057.222.34-3.8412.8310.94
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC74.884.012.39-0.40-21.01#N/A N/A1002.50
SAP-TSAPUTO INC74.7636.8534.024.18-6.9323.7319.67
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A74.646.274.116.4547.53#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS74.5914.4711.08-0.14-26.387.79#N/A N/A
APHA-TAPHRIA INC74.5810.845.9115.2059.88#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC73.4353.5632.764.51-3.17#N/A N/A19.20
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC72.6327.4326.234.898.0734.9122.25
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT72.6083611.038.702651.613517-1.94637#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B72.6022.4314.989.680.72287.6611.65
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP72.36105.2090.678.0518.0945.7025.77
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP72.3433.6028.891.883.069.6417.84
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC72.242.411.633.88-50.22#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B71.990.500.4716.28-74.09#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC71.9721.2317.506.47-17.052.2033.65
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD71.8963.4349.920.216.1034.3524.92
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC71.706.875.93-0.29-12.5020.34#N/A N/A
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD71.62452.85416.731.63-24.14173.0410.19
CFP-TCANFOR CORP71.6120.3713.246.9367.798.366.38
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK71.1870.6761.50-0.341.9110.9312.19
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL71.1797.7677.100.622.4212.9311.63
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC70.9936.2324.785.72-4.87#N/A N/A23.45
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP70.9820.3012.842.6838.3811.285.62
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING70.9379.6555.367.4934.6327.7714.45

Source: Bloomberg

