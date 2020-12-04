The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Audio for this article is not available at this time.
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer
The S&P/TSX Composite didn’t do much for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, easing higher by 0.3 per cent to stand 5.1 per cent higher year to date.
The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 69 leaves it just one tick below the overbought sell signal of 70.
There are no index constituent stocks trading at technically attractive oversold RSI levels below the buy signal of 30. Real estate software developer Real Matters Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. are closest to oversold with RSIs of 31.
Story continues below advertisement
Industrial and mining stocks dominate the list of 37 overbought, technically vulnerable index companies. Engineering consultancy WSP Global Inc. is the most overbought stock this week, followed by First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Linamar Corp., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Air Canada and Blackberry Ltd. Other prominent names on the list include Bank of Nova Scotia, H&R REIT, Finning International Inc. and Whitecap Resources Inc.
There are 16 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong momentum by hitting new 52-week highs, and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. First Quantum Minerals Ltd., WSP Global and Lightspeed POS Inc. are the three largest companies making new highs.
There are no benchmark stocks hitting new 52-week lows.