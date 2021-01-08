 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed an impressive 3.5 per cent for 2021′s first trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

The rally leaves the benchmark firmly in overbought territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the current reading of 72 is above the sell signal of 70.

There are, predictably, a large number of index constituents (35) trading at frothy, overbought levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Energy stocks top the list of most overbought companies as Husky Energy Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., TransAlta Corp. and Transalta Renewables Inc. are the most extended stocks in the benchmark.

The market rotation to economically sensitive equity assets is clear in the overbought list this week as it’s difficult to find stocks not from commodities, industrials or banks sectors.

There is one S&P/TSX Composite company, Emera Inc., that finished the week with a technically attractive, oversold RSI below the buy signal of 30 after the utility fell more than four per cent. Chartwell Retirement Residences is right on the border of oversold with an RSI at 30.

There are 26 benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. are the three largest companies making new highs.

There are no index stocks hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD6.396.3963,846,361,701
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER12.1012.1025,424,360,589
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD14.7514.7517,924,680,644
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP23.7923.7914,089,456,823
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B8.968.9613,129,824,655
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B5.995.9910,976,736,823
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A4.064.0610,712,504,395
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC19.6819.6810,069,113,276
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC5.475.479,922,212,540
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A11.8111.819,076,985,366
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP9.299.298,802,800,994
CCO-TCAMECO CORP9.159.157,240,027,089
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY14.6514.655,614,519,686
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A10.9210.925,546,112,370
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC9.149.144,780,432,303
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP6.206.204,664,671,175
MX-TMETHANEX CORP4.024.024,514,617,740
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC3.693.693,175,756,427
CFP-TCANFOR CORP2.262.262,963,943,198
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC7.747.742,411,541,954
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS10.6010.602,286,311,030
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC7.587.582,063,830,799
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP10.6810.681,907,931,768
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP6.496.491,694,187,816
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP1.601.601,601,142,096
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC2.862.861,448,909,987

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EMA-TEMERA INC26.1752.3854.32-4.09-4.0921.0116.71
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC#N/A N/A6.76#N/A N/A#N/A N/A#N/A N/A#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY85.9532.1222.0214.6514.65#N/A N/A87.28
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP84.6810.498.327.867.86#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC83.7823.8516.028.698.6949.6527.45
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A83.2854.2434.1510.9210.92115.7983.06
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC82.61111.0077.129.629.629.237.82
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER79.9762.6841.2512.1012.10#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A79.947.524.5111.8111.81#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD79.6826.2812.6314.7514.75#N/A N/A31.11
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP79.5112.067.819.299.2947.3817.14
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD78.54475.65376.206.396.3927.3824.15
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC77.6229.5420.479.149.1427.8118.56
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP76.266.924.856.496.4947.3612.11
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC74.668.615.7611.1011.10#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC74.3323.2517.712.862.8660.2716.95
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD74.2727.8720.7315.5215.52#N/A N/A36.53
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS74.2124.7719.1010.6010.6041.4520.76
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC73.8335.9320.0919.6819.68#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK73.7474.2862.354.074.0711.4912.80
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC73.6061.3252.377.237.2316.9510.72
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP73.3443.2428.76-0.62-0.62293.98#N/A N/A
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC73.0048131.5622.34086.0942766.09427610.73469378.136117556
CCO-TCAMECO CORP73.0018.3613.979.159.15#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC72.828.556.707.997.9944.58#N/A N/A
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC72.6129.1723.869.549.54#N/A N/A5.64
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP72.503.522.0817.5117.5111.0849.58
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP72.4724.0419.075.785.789.117.83
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC72.2948.9736.745.475.4724.2527.60
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC71.923.041.6324.3924.39#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD70.9265.0551.456.966.9635.5724.87
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP70.5471.3543.736.206.2017.6811.63
CFP-TCANFOR CORP70.2823.7514.602.262.269.745.29
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP70.2026.7519.747.877.87#N/A N/A397.35
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP70.054.623.3115.8315.83#N/A N/A16.86
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD70.026.105.195.325.32#N/A N/A#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies