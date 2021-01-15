 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 3.1 per cent higher for 2021.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65 leaves it at the high end of the technically neutral range, much closer to the RSI overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold sell signal of 30.

There are three oversold, technically attractive TSX stocks by RSI this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is the most oversold index constituent after falling 16.3 per cent. Extendicare Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. are also trading below the RSI buy signal of 30. Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. and Quebecor Inc. are close to oversold levels but not quite there.

There are 36 overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite members trading above the RSI sell signal of 70. Transalta Corp is the most extended company in the index followed by Bausch Health Co.s Inc., Aphria Inc. and Hexo Corp. Hexo was up 49 per cent for the week.

Other notable names on the overbought list include Toronto-Dominion Bank, Manulife Financial Corp., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

There are eight benchmark companies showing strong price momentum by establishing new 52-week highs, and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. CIBC is the largest stock making new highs, followed by Canopy Growth Corp., Canadian Tire , Blackberry Ltd. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE1.904.7350,888,337,339
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP12.7439.5616,270,809,980
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A3.938.1611,080,289,874
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD28.0435.786,440,701,928
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP14.3922.266,221,374,541
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC27.5160.975,062,645,934
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC1.0810.324,833,926,459
APHA-TAPHRIA INC40.4273.304,830,369,958

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ATD-B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B12.6836.2943.09-15.37-16.3412.3914.41
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC24.255.885.89-6.96-11.4517.41#N-A N-A
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP29.5599.2499.82-2.95-4.7473.8240.48
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP87.8510.938.424.7913.03#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC84.4433.3424.1115.2426.24#N-A N-A6.30
APHA-TAPHRIA INC83.9715.256.7440.4273.30575.3815250.00
HEXO-THEXO CORP83.549.014.0349.1792.93#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC81.6138.5828.8423.1029.4233.1117.78
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC81.3531.7517.5722.8231.803.3254.97
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B79.380.590.4318.0022.92#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH78.874.923.3111.5614.956.54#N-A N-A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK78.4675.6062.812.086.2411.6913.03
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC78.0214.238.5627.5160.97#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP77.923.902.1511.7531.3112.2837.50
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP77.3424.5519.282.468.399.308.01
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD77.196.294.0812.9320.73275.29139.78
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC76.4023.7418.001.544.4461.5417.30
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A76.07180.98131.813.938.1618.2612.78
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD75.84477.96407.544.1810.17184.1210.84
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC75.5743.6720.8422.5346.64#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC75.0029.8220.841.0810.3228.0719.01
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP74.7620.9815.2314.3922.26#N-A N-A12.99
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC74.6117.6814.826.518.0758.9219.34
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD73.877.275.8412.0221.17116.1030.55
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC73.5242421.1116.1196.02712220.4908715.99516078#N-A N-A
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE73.4794.5543.9710.705.24#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP73.404.163.1912.4329.60#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP72.7843.7125.4212.7439.56#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP72.6243.3029.280.21-0.41294.39#N-A N-A
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD72.5911.466.9128.0435.78#N-A N-A84.98
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC72.1245.0241.415.3110.5919.1517.97
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD72.046.375.243.759.26#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC71.90109.0178.57-1.547.939.077.68
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A71.8353.1234.951.3712.45113.4081.35
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP71.7613.1611.303.798.0537.5721.12
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD71.4268.2352.074.1711.4137.2524.90
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD70.614.352.688.7523.58#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP70.3273.0044.851.968.2818.0911.47
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA70.1269.9658.101.413.0413.5211.44

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies