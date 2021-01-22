 Skip to main content
The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed another 1.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and is now 2.7 per cent higher for 2021.

In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI) the benchmark is hovering close to overbought with a reading of 68 that is right on the border of the RSI sell signal of 70 and nowhere near the oversold buy signal of 30.

There are three index members trading at attractive technical levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Methanex Corp. are the others.

There are 19 index constituents trading at technically vulnerable RSIs above the overbought sell signal of 70. TransAlta Corp . is the most extended company in the benchmark, Bombardier Inc., Blackberry Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Aphria Inc. follow behind.

There is an interesting mix of index stocks – all from different sectors - showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. Sorted by market capitalization in the table below, these are Magna International Inc., Blackberry Ltd., Canfor Corp. and ECN Capital Corp.

There are no benchmark companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC3.477.9328,998,663,092
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD41.1091.598,964,153,206
CFP-TCANFOR CORP5.335.002,997,752,436
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP3.558.191,719,875,862

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ATD-B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B28.8937.6043.213.75-13.2112.8814.95
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC29.3125.9026.96-1.34-8.3632.9621.37
MX-TMETHANEX CORP29.4147.0134.48-12.43-19.82#N/A N/A20.54
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP89.9211.218.522.3815.72#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B89.300.750.4332.2062.50#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD86.8315.837.1541.1091.59#N/A N/A128.65
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD82.937.395.3015.8626.59#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
APHA-TAPHRIA INC74.7616.277.045.1182.16613.87#N/A N/A
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC74.6333.8024.451.1127.64#N/A N/A6.36
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP74.547.035.023.558.1948.1812.29
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH72.824.903.370.0014.956.52#N/A N/A
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI72.7327.8319.707.158.07218.1433.61
HEXO-THEXO CORP72.278.324.15-5.1183.08#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST71.4736.6729.994.408.98#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC71.4638.0429.42-0.7028.5132.6517.78
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY70.7830.8322.653.5313.74#N/A N/A88.59
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP70.7643.4129.76-0.16-0.57295.14#N/A N/A
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC70.7530.4918.00-2.8728.023.1951.03
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD70.5038.0032.4910.5913.8025.2124.84
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP70.4173.4745.970.979.3318.2011.44
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP70.343.902.212.3134.3412.2622.26
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC70.048.856.802.4113.4546.17#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg

Tickers mentioned in this story
