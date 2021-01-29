 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now stands 1.5 per cent higher for 2021.

The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 48 leaves it in the technically neutral range between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal at 70.

There is only one index member, Methanex Corp., trading at technically attractive RSI levels below the 30 buy signal – I expected more after the market volatility this week. Methanex entered officially oversold territory after dropping 5.4 per cent over the past seven days. Maple Leaf Foods is the next most oversold benchmark stock but with an RSI of 32, it is not yet below the buy signal.

There are 11 overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite companies according to RSI this week. Transalta Corp. is the most overbought stock in the index, followed by Canopy Growth Corp., Boyd Group Services Inc., First Majestic Silver Corp. and TFI International Inc.

There are four index stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. Canopy Growth is the largest company making new highs after climbing 21.8 per cent during the past week. First Majestic Silver Corp. is next after jumping 26 per cent and Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and Tricon Residential Inc. follow behind after less dramatic gains.

Once again, there are no benchmark stocks hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP21.7664.5618,865,354,605
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP26.2426.465,065,663,759
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP4.205.384,612,284,134
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC6.9811.292,430,703,713

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

Oversold stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MX-TMETHANEX CORP29.5442.7335.11-5.42-24.16N/A16.25
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPRICE200DMARETURN 1W %RETURN YTD %PE RATIO TTMPE RATIO FWD
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP79.3611.208.610.8916.75 N/AN/A
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP79.1950.6526.6321.7664.56N/AN/A
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC76.89237.60205.575.178.5594.9948.76
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP74.3923.2514.3226.2426.46N/A48.35
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC74.2885.3355.9329.6730.9223.7618.82
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC74.2712.5810.116.9811.2975.7417.77
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC72.62109.47100.924.8612.3213.7112.80
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP70.97105.8094.434.205.3845.9626.16
APHA-TAPHRIA INC70.4516.217.343.4388.41611.61N/A
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP70.126.985.101.299.5847.5812.47
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD70.0838.0732.893.4317.7125.2625.38

Source: Bloomberg

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

