The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. The year-to-date return for the domestic benchmark is approaching positive territory at a drop of 2.7 per cent.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading for the index stands at 61.2, much closer to the sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

The strong markets of the past two weeks have left the S&P/TSX Composite with no oversold, technically attractive members according to RSI. The closest stocks to the buy signal are Canadian Utilities Ltd., Atco Ltd., Prometic Life Sciences Inc., Cascades Inc. and Endeavour Mining Corp.

I picked an oversold, technically vulnerable stock – Suncor Energy Inc. – as the focus stock this week. In usual circumstances, I wouldn’t feature an energy stock because the price is more often driven by the commodity price than technical factors. But where Suncor’s concerned, I’m hoping the company’s relative lack of volatility combines with its prominence in the index to make a closer look worthwhile.

Suncor is overbought with an RSI of 76. In the past, sell signals have been effective as a warning for potential new buyers of the stock to be patient. The sell signal should not, however, be taken literally as a motivation for existing shareholders to liquidate any part of their holdings.

In October of 2016, a sell signal was followed by a marginal drop in price before the stock continued higher. A series of sell signals in August, September and November 2017 were followed by the same pattern, a quick correction followed by significant further upside. The sell signal in January of this year was effective, but a bit more concerning. Suncor fell all the way to its 200-day moving average before staging a rally that began in March.

Based on past history, investors should pay attention to the sell signal and wait for the RSI level to fall below 70 into neutral territory before adding to their holdings. Fundamental research, particularly pipeline news, the global supply and demand situation for crude and OPEC’s policy considerations regarding production cuts, should be taken into account before any transactions are made.

As for other overbought stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite, Baytex Energy Corp. is the most technically extended company, followed by Parex Resources Inc., Mitel Networks Corp. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc..