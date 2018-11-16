The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 4.2 per cent lower for 2018.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows the benchmark in technically neutral territory, although the current level of 42 is closer to the oversold RSI buy target of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.
There are 31 oversold, technically attractive index members, according to RSI this week. Premium Brands Holdings Corp. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Guyana Goldfields Inc., Nuvista Energy Ltd., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Encana Corp., and Bombardier Inc..
I picked ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. for the focus chart this week. It is currently at oversold levels with an RSI below 30 at 25.
RSI has worked well in uncovering profitable entry points for ATS stock in the past two years, but there are caveats. It’s only been oversold twice, and, unlike now, the price has not previously dropped significantly below the 200-day moving average trend line.
ATS was oversold in November of 2016 and proceeded to rally 42 per cent to March 1, 2017. The stock was deeply oversold in May of 2017 and then rallied 54 per cent in the next twelve months.
The stock has been sensitive to the 200-day moving average trend line. The 200-day provided price support in May and September 2017. However, the stock price paused at the trend line earlier this month before falling through, a potential sign of significant selling pressure.
The history of RSI buy signals with ATS is promising, but it’s a bit concerning that the price has fallen so far through the 200-day moving average. This is an interesting chart to keep an eye on in the coming days, but maybe not act on yet.
Fundamental research is important as always, and should be completed before any market transactions.
There are seven overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite member stocks this week led by Fortis Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd., Home Capital Group Inc., Emera Inc., Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Tahoe Resources and CAE Inc. follow behind.
