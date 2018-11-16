The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 4.2 per cent lower for 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows the benchmark in technically neutral territory, although the current level of 42 is closer to the oversold RSI buy target of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 31 oversold, technically attractive index members, according to RSI this week. Premium Brands Holdings Corp. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Guyana Goldfields Inc., Nuvista Energy Ltd., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Encana Corp., and Bombardier Inc..

I picked ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. for the focus chart this week. It is currently at oversold levels with an RSI below 30 at 25.

RSI has worked well in uncovering profitable entry points for ATS stock in the past two years, but there are caveats. It’s only been oversold twice, and, unlike now, the price has not previously dropped significantly below the 200-day moving average trend line.

ATS was oversold in November of 2016 and proceeded to rally 42 per cent to March 1, 2017. The stock was deeply oversold in May of 2017 and then rallied 54 per cent in the next twelve months.

The stock has been sensitive to the 200-day moving average trend line. The 200-day provided price support in May and September 2017. However, the stock price paused at the trend line earlier this month before falling through, a potential sign of significant selling pressure.

The history of RSI buy signals with ATS is promising, but it’s a bit concerning that the price has fallen so far through the 200-day moving average. This is an interesting chart to keep an eye on in the coming days, but maybe not act on yet.

Fundamental research is important as always, and should be completed before any market transactions.

There are seven overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite member stocks this week led by Fortis Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd., Home Capital Group Inc., Emera Inc., Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Tahoe Resources and CAE Inc. follow behind.

RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP 17.59879 68.67 105.8892 -22.91315 -32.78408 21.70793709 15.5997274 TVE-T TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD 18.38676 2.56 3.8801 -18.64952 -11.53846 26.31497736 13.91304348 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 19.10152 21.02 31.6918 -6.126047 -35.18069 12.8957058 11.41770777 GUY-T GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC 20.34874 1.39 4.18945 -16.26506 -72.63779 8.107433041 3.047366883 NVA-T NUVISTA ENERGY LTD 21.07846 4.5 7.86745 -10.26157 -44.38903 7.617461253 8.928571429 CMG-T COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD 21.28232 6.92 9.18995 -14.03287 -26.8019 28.05970422 24.53900709 ECA-T ENCANA CORP 21.81313 10.26 15.57365 -10.66434 -38.828 12.38207158 7.454870389 BBD.B-T BOMBARDIER INC-B 22.79495 1.95 4.1909 -13.27801 -31.0231 14.96473137 13.24512334 KEL-T KELT EXPLORATION LTD 23.45506 4.88 7.87715 -15.50523 -32.5452 #N/A N/A 33.88888889 CHE-UN-T CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD 23.99983 11.16 15.2661 -8.543531 -38.17614 132.0897624 10.67942584 SPB-T SUPERIOR PLUS CORP 24.26248 10.62 12.63575 -9.160959 -6.238261 #N/A N/A 14.89481066 TCW-T TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD 24.43555 1.3 2.8732 -19.49685 -68.62745 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 24.82841 23.55 30.37625 -10.34091 -34.96155 #N/A N/A 15.78418231 HBC-T HUDSON'S BAY CO 24.92083 7.57 9.8741 -14.36588 -32.10132 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 25.259 17.3 19.4193 -3.52152 10.99678 28.76205011 17.35205617 AX-U-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT 25.33633 10.05 12.84655 -1.853659 -23.50566 8.171130454 #N/A N/A BEI-U-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 25.40099 44.12 46.7092 -8.92057 5.649197 10.69649635 #N/A N/A PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 25.5212 18.4 25.63835 -6.986231 -41.65944 38.42515264 68.14814815 ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 25.60283 0.84 1.28165 -10.98901 -55.49451 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 25.95878 33.94 47.68592 -8.335552 -34.02853 21.15529564 18.56673961 CGX-T CINEPLEX INC 26.40733 28.46 31.54865 -18.70931 -19.48235 23.24323985 18.60130719 NFI-T NFI GROUP INC 26.48595 36.9 52.2788 -9.951338 -30.03869 10.45689018 10.32040832 FRU-T FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 26.56358 9.13 12.0305 -4 -32.22274 3183.403108 46.11111111 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 26.57238 5.2 8.8773 -11.53184 -44.51036 47.32909018 12.17798595 WCP-T WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 27.31429 5.64 8.24525 -7.425743 -35.27629 15.36633972 17.09090909 KXS-T KINAXIS INC 27.89599 66.935 87.0928 -24.0325 -12.31931 79.56328162 46.50274255 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD 27.94894 15.62 24.1909 0.3865979 -41.44176 #N/A N/A 19.21279213 MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 28.07872 13.18 15.0999 -4.668126 -14.15937 31.0878392 18.64214993 POU-T PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A 28.15686 8.29 14.7152 -14.95327 -57.82698 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP 28.77406 18 22.0346 -7.672369 -30.51112 54.27607515 12.40345998 SCL-T SHAWCOR LTD 29.75532 21.4 25.5086 -1.157407 -20.77419 29.02151338 39.70315399 AD-T ALARIS ROYALTY CORP 29.89613 17.45 17.9473 -3.492239 -9.187816 16.56301802 #N/A N/A RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd FTS-T FORTIS INC 79.75638 46.83 42.44275 3.74806 4.620671 17.9142373 17.73863636 L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 77.40596 58.64 53.41427 2.02773 8.811943 18.618373 13.14798206 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 75.66336 17.39 14.77085 0.5202312 0.4621606 10.99728729 8.977800723 EMA-T EMERA INC 75.11145 43.9 41.09245 7.682867 -1.434148 33.05902242 16.61619985 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 72.16956 89.5 61.72885 13.48315 126.3662 97.62865985 70.19607843 THO-T TAHOE RESOURCES INC 71.01268 4.46 5.404125 47.36842 -25.70481 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A CAE-T CAE INC 70.33713 26.44 25.26205 9.158416 14.55316 22.98227178 19.58518519 Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

