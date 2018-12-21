The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 4.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits lower by a miserable 10.2 per cent, including dividends, for 2018. The benchmark as a whole is now officially oversold according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 26 that is below the buy signal of 30. The overbought RSI Sell signal of 70 is way off in the distance.

There are fully 70 of the index’s 246 stocks – 28 per cent – that are trading in oversold territory by RSI this week. The top 20 are listed in the table below. Widely held companies at the top of the list include Transalta Corp., Bank of Montreal, National Bank, TD Bank and CIBC.

I picked the index itself for the focus chart this week. It’s not as oversold as it was in October 2018, but RSI buy signals for an index are rare enough to deserve further attention.

The S&P/TSX Composite has been sensitive to RSI buy signals in the past 36 months but, like many of the charts we’ve looked at in the past few weeks, buy signals have worked less well recently.

A series of buy signals in January 2016 were by far the most successful of buy signals in the past three years as the index rallied 33 per cent in the following 13 months. February 2018 was the next RSI buy signal and the results were not as good. The benchmark rallied a mere 4.5 per cent in the next few weeks before retracing almost to the lows.

The two most recent buy signals in October 2018 were followed by a small rally before the benchmark started its rapid December decline.

In the January-February 2016 and February 2018 periods, buy signals were followed by a rally, and then a decline that almost tested the previous lows, followed by sustainable upward moves for the index. I would be more comfortable buying a S&P/TSX Composite-tracking index in the next month or so if we see a similar pattern – the current buy signal followed by a rally, partial retrace and then another move higher.

There are only two overbought, technically vulnerable index stocks according to RSI this week – Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Empire Co Ltd.

Investors should always complete fundamental research before any market transaction.

