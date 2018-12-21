 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 4.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits lower by a miserable 10.2 per cent, including dividends, for 2018. The benchmark as a whole is now officially oversold according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 26 that is below the buy signal of 30. The overbought RSI Sell signal of 70 is way off in the distance.

There are fully 70 of the index’s 246 stocks – 28 per cent – that are trading in oversold territory by RSI this week. The top 20 are listed in the table below. Widely held companies at the top of the list include Transalta Corp., Bank of Montreal, National Bank, TD Bank and CIBC.

I picked the index itself for the focus chart this week. It’s not as oversold as it was in October 2018, but RSI buy signals for an index are rare enough to deserve further attention.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P/TSX Composite has been sensitive to RSI buy signals in the past 36 months but, like many of the charts we’ve looked at in the past few weeks, buy signals have worked less well recently.

A series of buy signals in January 2016 were by far the most successful of buy signals in the past three years as the index rallied 33 per cent in the following 13 months. February 2018 was the next RSI buy signal and the results were not as good. The benchmark rallied a mere 4.5 per cent in the next few weeks before retracing almost to the lows.

The two most recent buy signals in October 2018 were followed by a small rally before the benchmark started its rapid December decline.

In the January-February 2016 and February 2018 periods, buy signals were followed by a rally, and then a decline that almost tested the previous lows, followed by sustainable upward moves for the index. I would be more comfortable buying a S&P/TSX Composite-tracking index in the next month or so if we see a similar pattern – the current buy signal followed by a rally, partial retrace and then another move higher.

There are only two overbought, technically vulnerable index stocks according to RSI this week – Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Empire Co Ltd.

Investors should always complete fundamental research before any market transaction.

Open this photo in gallery

rsi 1221

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Oversold stocks on the TSX
Ticker Company RSI Price ($) 200DMA Return 1W (%) Return YTD (%) PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd
TA-T TRANSALTA CORP 13.89 6.085 7.03 -11.49 -15.45 N/A N/A
PEY-T PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP 14.67 7.14 10.73 -12.13 -49.33 7.42 13.15
BPY-UN-T BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS 18.89 20.79 25.27 -7.52 -21.36 N/A N/A
BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL 19.35 88.27 100.84 -1.75 -8.66 9.98 9.21
NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 19.54 56.47 62.22 -3.63 -7.18 9.43 8.88
LUC-T LUCARA DIAMOND CORP 20.28 1.42 2.08 -13.58 -47.60 34.24 8.06
TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 21.76 34.9 41.27 -10.42 7.91 12.88 9.80
ONEX-T ONEX CORPORATION 21.89 72.28 90.92 -7.91 -21.19 N/A 152.31
IPL-T INTER PIPELINE LTD 22.02 19.36 23.27 -4.94 -20.53 12.55 11.96
SCL-T SHAWCOR LTD 22.08 15.68 24.60 -10.84 -40.95 20.00 29.75
RUS-T RUSSEL METALS INC 22.16 20.33 27.20 -2.50 -26.59 6.24 6.94
AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 22.31 21.79 29.33 -11.86 -39.33 N/A 14.60
TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 22.46 67.13 74.85 -3.63 -5.52 10.57 9.73
CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 23.32 103.16 115.73 -3.53 -12.75 8.56 8.23
RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC 23.82 10.3 11.74 -6.61 -18.25 13.20 N/A
HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 24.11 13.93 14.86 -17.77 -19.01 8.81 6.90
CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 24.18 25.21 33.70 -4.58 -34.22 8.53 7.88
BIR-T BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD 24.24 2.83 4.37 -8.03 -34.59 10.87 8.27
ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 24.54 13.83 19.38 -13.72 -11.83 22.99 13.93
SW-T SIERRA WIRELESS INC 24.61 18.18 22.73 -4.98 -29.53 N/A 12.39
Overbought stocks on the TSX
RSI Price ($) 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd
WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 71.44 26.09 25.13 17.64 -4.37 32.02 41.29
EMP-A-T EMPIRE CO LTD 71.43 28.53 24.88 0.25 18.75 22.03 15.94

Source: Bloomberg

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers