The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.5 per cent for the shortened trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits lower by 0.8 for the first few days of 2019. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39 is in neutral technical territory between the RSI Buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.
There are seven index members trading at attractive technical levels according to RSI this week. TSI International Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Brookfield Business Partners, Transalta Corp., CIBC, Sleep Country Canada Holdings, WSP Global Inc. and Lucara Diamond Corp.
I picked Transalta Corp. (TA-T) as the focus chart this week and the results are promising, although with a caveat. The stock’s price has consistently responded to RSI buy signals over the past 24 months. A November 2016 buy signal was followed quickly by a 56 per cent price rally to January 2017. A buy signal in April 2017 successfully predicted a 20 per cent rally to early July.
In 2018, a February buy signal led to a quick 16.5-per-cent appreciation in the following weeks but importantly, the 200-day moving average trend line acted as resistance to further gains and the stock declined again.
The past performance history (no guarantee of future results, of course) suggests that Transalta will rally from current oversold conditions. If March 2018 is precedent, there is a risk a recovery could be halted as the price hits the 200-day moving average.
There are eight overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite constituents, all of them from the precious metals sector. The table with the details is below.
This column is confined to technical analysis but investors should always complete fundamental research before any market transactions.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.
