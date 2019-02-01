The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX composite rose 1.8 per cent for the week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 8.7 per cent higher for 2019.

The index itself is now overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 71 score that is above the RSI sell signal of 70. This implies the benchmark is at risk of a pause in the rally or a move lower (which could be small) in the short term.

There is only one technically attractive index member trading below the RSI buy signal of 30 this week – SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The stock dropped a dramatic 24 per cent over the past week.

I picked the broad S&P/TSX Composite for the focus chart this week.

RSI sell signals have a mixed track record in predicting benchmark price weakness, and there’s been periods where the 200-day moving average has been a better short term performance indicator.

Sell signals in August 2016, October 2017 and May of 2018 were entirely ineffective and no weakness followed. Marginal but largely irrelevant losses followed sell signals in April and December 2016, November 2017 and June 2018.

Sell signals did warn of more notable drops in June 2016 and February 2017 but not really any amount that would affect longer term performance. Early January 2018 is when it paid off to recognize overbought conditions as the index fell 8.4 per cent to February 9.

Investors might have to be more concerned with the 200 day-moving average trend line than the RSI sell signal in the near term. The trend line previously acted as resistance to further rallies in March and April 2016 before the index level eventually burst through. June to September 2017 was another period when the benchmark struggled to move above the trend line and the two months between February and April 2018 saw the same phenomenon.

The index is currently trading just a hair below the 200-day moving average. Performance history suggests it might take a few attempts before it breaks above the line.

There are 24 index stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels according to RSI this week. Cronos Group Inc. is the most extended company in the index followed by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Choice Properties REIT, ECN Capital Corp., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Sandstorm Gold Ltd., Granite REIT, Detour Gold Corp. and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

