The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX composite rose 1.8 per cent for the week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 8.7 per cent higher for 2019.

The index itself is now overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 71 score that is above the RSI sell signal of 70. This implies the benchmark is at risk of a pause in the rally or a move lower (which could be small) in the short term.

There is only one technically attractive index member trading below the RSI buy signal of 30 this week – SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The stock dropped a dramatic 24 per cent over the past week.

I picked the broad S&P/TSX Composite for the focus chart this week.

RSI sell signals have a mixed track record in predicting benchmark price weakness, and there’s been periods where the 200-day moving average has been a better short term performance indicator.

Sell signals in August 2016, October 2017 and May of 2018 were entirely ineffective and no weakness followed. Marginal but largely irrelevant losses followed sell signals in April and December 2016, November 2017 and June 2018.

Sell signals did warn of more notable drops in June 2016 and February 2017 but not really any amount that would affect longer term performance. Early January 2018 is when it paid off to recognize overbought conditions as the index fell 8.4 per cent to February 9.

Investors might have to be more concerned with the 200 day-moving average trend line than the RSI sell signal in the near term. The trend line previously acted as resistance to further rallies in March and April 2016 before the index level eventually burst through. June to September 2017 was another period when the benchmark struggled to move above the trend line and the two months between February and April 2018 saw the same phenomenon.

The index is currently trading just a hair below the 200-day moving average. Performance history suggests it might take a few attempts before it breaks above the line.

There are 24 index stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels according to RSI this week. Cronos Group Inc. is the most extended company in the index followed by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Choice Properties REIT, ECN Capital Corp., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Sandstorm Gold Ltd., Granite REIT, Detour Gold Corp. and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

NAME RSI 14d PX last MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO
SNC-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 25.06501 36.57 52.015 -23.89178 -20.3615 14.0593552 28.65987461
NAME RSI 14d PX last MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO
CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC 81.23318 25.75 #N/A N/A 22.61905 79.06815 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A
KL-T KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD 78.6563 42.27 27.56595 12.50998 18.73595 28.9090699 19.71418242
LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO 77.33427 30.34 24.88075 27.85504 25.16502 15.72831597 8.668571429
CHP-UN-T CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT 77.15404 12.81 12.1 3.555569 11.73574 8.92311108 #N/A N/A
ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 75.7592 3.82 3.5674 3.523035 10.72464 17.06490329 15.02420343
WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 75.34864 27.68 25.1069 9.928514 3.864916 35.14241247 45.51745039
FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 75.33481 15.21 15.97345 21.58273 37.77174 27.38323651 16.91745074
SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 75.13019 6.89 5.60065 12.21498 9.018988 93.64328527 65.71417459
GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME 75.0264 59.57 54.07487 2.457523 12.39326 19.97971497 #N/A N/A
DGC-T DETOUR GOLD CORP 74.50453 13.16 11.18625 7.078926 14.13703 53.65953992 30.7070403
OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 74.4308 12.86 11.4416 9.540034 7.435255 301.1709521 73.06818182
WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 73.66409 109.65 100.8059 2.390513 8.210796 40.19330489 31.10184684
BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 73.24489 74.8 74.6371 1.782555 9.919177 10.65563539 9.9481314
NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 73.22634 61.8 61.88935 1.778656 10.2587 10.31816328 9.726156752
TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 72.92093 74 74.3993 1.844206 10.12028 11.6465902 10.66589795
INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 72.82882 14.38 13.27705 0.5594406 14.67305 55.56049299 #N/A N/A
NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 72.50618 23.87 22.81365 3.232332 10.46335 18.52862454 #N/A N/A
HBM-T HUDBAY MINERALS INC 72.27085 7.87 7.0794 7.808219 21.82663 7.7404759 34.11865378
RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC 72.12191 11.66 11.63205 1.923077 13.23105 14.94073021 #N/A N/A
AC-T AIR CANADA 72.06474 29.67 25.1357 4.324894 14.29122 12.09771137 8.084468665
SSRM-T SSR MINING INC 71.93564 18.02 13.5865 11.92547 9.212121 60.3145616 68.06647178
TSX-I S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 71.78053 15540.6 15692.79 1.756134 8.735168 16.87556987 14.21519816
MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP 71.72107 11.8 11.58127 11.74242 18 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A
QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 71.64503 30.93 26.942 1.144539 7.620042 20.04834179 16.2022001
YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC 71.59462 3.7 3.46015 14.55108 15.2648 #N/A N/A 23.92486738
FSV-T FIRSTSERVICE CORP 71.56432 106.75 100.2961 1.705412 13.93959 43.66619045 27.99011721
WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP 71.20046 64.42 45.70185 9.149441 75.96285 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A
PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 71.08224 46.82 44.34755 5.903642 16.07311 19.04097254 16.86599424
ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 70.93002 4.92 5.6945 37.43017 23 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A
AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT 70.91579 47.2 43.39725 1.596283 6.799883 27.07939067 #N/A N/A
CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 70.8205 111.41 114.6348 1.50328 9.569237 9.240199025 8.893589846
FNV-T FRANCO-NEVADA CORP 70.78838 101.93 90.4228 7.351237 6.476549 65.12949441 65.24625531
X-T TMX GROUP LTD 70.73077 79.16 81.34605 2.392963 11.91856 16.67447175 14.82397004
ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 70.43388 19.71 18.21078 -0.5549949 16.48936 12.60295133 12.96458016

Source: Scott Barlow/Bloomberg

