The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite is way overbought after the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

The benchmark jumped another 1.9 per cent and is now up 12.1 per cent for the year. The current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 75.3 is well above the sell signal of 70.

There are only two index members trading at attractive, oversold RSI levels below the buy signal of 30 – Uni-Select Inc. and MTY Foods Group Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

I chose MTY Foods for the focus chart this week, largely because I’m largely unfamiliar with the company.

MTY operates restaurant franchises, including Thai Express, Country Style and Extreme Pita, and has a market capitalization near the $1.5-billion mark.

MTY stock has provided shareholders with a strong 28-per-cent average annual total return over the previous 36 months.

The company’s stock has been oversold four times in the past three years according to RSI and a significant price rallied followed on each occasion.

A buy signal in August of 2016 turned out to be a profitable entry point as the stock rallied 33 per cent to March 20, 2017.

The next buy signal in May of 2017 was a bit less successful as the price went sideways for the next three months. In the end, however, a 22 per cent rally from the May lows occurred by early January 2018.

The April 2018 buy signal was the most lucrative on the chart as the price jumped 35 per cent in the next five months.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Dec. 11, 2018 RSI buy signal also worked – 14-per-cent rallied ensued – but the price quickly changed course and headed lower, which is a bit concerning.

Based on past history, the current buy signal looks promising as an entry point. But the rapid up-then-down moves in 2019 are a sign of increasing volatility, and this is a case where the positive technical picture needs to be backed up by fundamental research.

There are 41 S&P/TSX members trading in overbought territory with RSIs above the 70 sell signal.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the frothiest stock in the benchmark, followed by Exchange Income Corp., Toromont Industries Ltd., Air Canada , Alacer Gold Corp. and Granite REIT.

The table below lists the 25 most overbought stocks this week.

Open this photo in gallery staff