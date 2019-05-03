 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite fell almost 1 per cent (0.94 per cent) for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and the benchmark is now higher by 15.7 per cent for 2019.

In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), the index is firmly in technical neutral territory with a reading of 49 that is about half way between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 23 oversold, technically attractive index members by RSI this week.

Beleaguered SNC Lavalin Group Inc. is the most oversold benchmark stock, followed by CES Energy Solutions Corp., Mullen Group Ltd., Peyto Exploration Solutions Corp., Cameco Corp., and Arc Resources Ltd.

The most technically vulnerable index company according to RSI this week is Shopify Inc., which jumped 16.4 per cent for the period. Thomson Reuters Corp., Spin Masters Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and IGM Financial Inc. follow behind.

To provide investors with more ideas for fundamental research, we are including two more tables of stocks this week – TSX companies hitting new 52-week highs and those hitting 52-week lows.

In the former case, stocks hitting new highs show the highest price momentum and are likely to head higher (although investors should be aware that risk of a price correction increases the longer this momentum continues).

Investors should be patient and wait for price stabilization for stocks hitting 52-week lows.

NAMERSI 14DPX lastMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC18.8857927.5744.99445-12.45089-36.73436#N/A N/A10.51888592
CEU-TCES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP19.486562.383.56595-12.93289-23.6216212.8457704216.52777778
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD19.741669.5413.49175-22.02374-21.1927614.8073185415.95317726
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP23.213095.79.05585-15.1472-19.282887.19622439312.25806452
CCO-TCAMECO CORP23.6579414.315.0794-5.687831-7.88113744.69518258133.6448598
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD24.112238.0711.16095-8.536671.13511715.7750591718.59447005
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD24.5885216.3417.0285-5.72192510.9137314.1847790111.77233429
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC24.862017.418.0655-11.114976.8716178.9944975440.27173913
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC25.8834722.8424.8316-4.5454557.0042436.4198275289.143314652
CLS-TCELESTICA INC26.085659.6213.18575-1.741803-19.8160511.724799229.69281245
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD26.3477613.2414.4008-12.0136516.7942914.4940770813.37636406
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC26.5184512.56512.51355-5.432288-4.84988531.8644797117.38121713
TRST-TCANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC27.266967.99.617-24.351315.37291#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC27.937457.3256.71805-5.23696423.6717620.4999453516.49971215
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC27.972112.813.3252-7.070707-13.8528177.9093648344.57741896
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP28.0729947.7145.82215-4.66289918.4556620.5089799717.20519293
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING28.0816317.8124.086-5.159575-9.91034111.131249679.508809397
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP28.1599818.0118.9820.42101018.27416717.3174411210.06145251
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD28.314768.3612.05145-6.247662-17.7515#N/A N/A19
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC28.8818921.6920.682-2.81375618.1698130.3623329823.32258065
BIR-TBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD29.263263.144.0051-14.092145.02013415.4530606211.13475177
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP29.2943383.3990.332-11.0302810.4529221.2003371513.05486055
APHA-TAPHRIA INC29.751469.5212.7359-6.79611622.29299#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NAMERSI 14DPX lastMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A83.86084349.52215.996616.4133182.13359#N/A N/A416.2978382
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP83.2137382.8265.801521.23170726.7386204.819494355.73165281
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR78.9723745.345.202957.20037917.8952821.6380520920.44535314
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC78.6612935.1130.107057.86407822.6149625.1782236823.99863295
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC76.610536.5934.648550.949281321.9155211.597023310.95508982
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE75.507754.442.872153.95317650.3469385.7369490226.86138549
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC74.5837855.649.941950.741947224.152613.4924009311.06027452
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC73.71876124.03106.12831.13155322.8347341.5090471832.40255318
GIB-A-TCGI INC72.2632196.8985.81331.14583316.2874322.4030216419.61336032
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA72.0415364.0761.83310.456692915.015110.656895169.947213166

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

NAMEReturn 1W %Return YTD %
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC0.923379224.43266
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE3.95317650.34693
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A16.4133182.13359
CAE-TCAE INC0.860969426.50328
GIB/A-TCGI INC1.14583316.28743
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP1.23170726.7386
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP3.42161220.70622

