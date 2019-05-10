 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

In terms of Relative Strength index (RSI), the benchmark remains in the neutral range with a reading of 43 that is slightly closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 21 oversold, technically attractive index members by RSI this week, led by SNC Lavalin Group Inc.. Toromont Industries Ltd. follows, and then we have Great Canadian Gaming Corp., AG Growth International Inc., and Inter Pipeline Ltd.

The list of overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark constituents begins with Element Fleet management Corp., followed by Thomson Reuters Corp., Shopify Inc., Morneau Shepell Inc., and Descartes Systems Group Inc..

Last week, we began posting two new tables of stocks to provide more candidates for further research. The index members hitting 52-week highs highlight stocks with the strongest positive price momentum, and the “stay away for now” list of companies hitting 52-week lows.

S&P/TSX Composite constituents hitting new highs includes Element Fleet Management, Loblaw Co., ECN Capital Corp, Boyd Group Income Fund and Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Pan American Silver Corp., Nexgen Energy Ltd., and Transcontinental Inc. are among stocks hitting new 52-week lows.

Oversold by RSI Price200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC18.5074227.4844.28135-5.143251-39.98827#N/A N/A11.31795717
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD18.6759361.2562.9274-10.3352413.3294424.6536414917.08984375
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP19.0090642.1848.82795-14.97682-11.8863616.57334838#N/A N/A
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC21.8222654.4256.7645-4.66012617.908519.1195849514.62903226
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD23.3724920.8122.0859-2.52927410.4541314.9231571916.38582677
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A23.9327515.0221.65325-6.066291-20.286846.8497182174.257369615
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC25.158867.347.29815-14.6511613.74981232.570802317.7924204
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC25.2160910.8612.3753-16.074190.38200344.8435522134.382566586
CEU-TCES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP25.668662.343.5055-2.09205-25.219515.9747674715.19480519
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC25.9655964.5767.88005-12.233254.9541747.0360245827.040769826
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC26.846519.0517.63925-15.2956932.47566#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP27.245793.334.8123-15.05102-33.53293#N/A N/A30.31936277
STN-TSTANTEC INC27.587073132.1534-6.0890644.12060324.3593491213.80846325
CCO-TCAMECO CORP28.1178313.9615.0754-2.103787-9.81912143.63249946109.0625
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD29.069788.0310.992350.12468831.26122115.6968681218.50230415
MX-TMETHANEX CORP29.4922366.5782.05785-3.5776361.9801459.65074924110.09574586
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD29.636511.92.4709-7.76699-21.16183#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP29.787272725.5842-3.1563841.69825744.6040824835.42755541
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC29.855771.671.99595-9.72973-10.5478513.15675412#N/A N/A
CFP-TCANFOR CORP29.904311.7319.51825-12.2006-29.038115.7067682098.740685544
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP29.956825.788.936952.300885-17.425678.863916219.965517241
Overbought by RSI
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR80.594129.527.41516.5238738.49987#N/A N/A10.78142695
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP79.5264685.1766.496912.60209630.03646233.910330849.14078152
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A76.01357350.2219.17381.84673585.49712#N/A N/A417.6682828
MSI-TMORNEAU SHEPELL INC73.5880128.727.064653.01507515.7204164.186720230.92672414
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE73.5747454.7643.10281.08916451.9844686.4203039427.07548098
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP72.0879536.0831.674952.90929830.5561416.2417983310.99664736
BYD-UN-TBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND70.51773153.27124.90622.69346735.8826638.4876066729.89467525
AC-TAIR CANADA70.4719535.8728.277910.1320238.1741116.249996689.355764215

Source: Scott Barlow/Bloomberg

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR16.5238738.49987
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD4.78160912.3879
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP8.87290232.19509
BYD-UN-TBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND2.69346735.88266
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTME1.66782519.33834
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI3.21761229.47561
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP2.90929830.55614
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP2.60209630.03646

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD-11.93622-8.813699
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD-2.182347-10.59722
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD-4.102564-16.88889
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD-7.76699-21.16183
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-6.066291-20.28684
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-3.266332-23
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-0.1878522-19.79912
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC-9.72973-10.54785
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-5.143251-39.98827

