The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped 0.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now stands 13.7 per cent higher for 2019.

The benchmark remains in neutral technical territory by Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 38 that is nonetheless a lot closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the sell signal of 70.

There are 33 oversold technically attractive index members according to RSI this week, led by SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forestry companies Norbord Inc. and Canfor Corp. are next on the list. One prominent bank stock, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, is also represented.

There are four overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark stocks this week – takeover target WestJet Airlines Ltd., Morneau Shepell, Badger Daylighting Ltd. and MTY Food Group Inc.

There are only two companies hitting 52-week price highs this week, Northwest Healthcare Properties and Badger Daylighting.

S&P/TSX Composite stocks with the weakest price momentum, those making new 52-week lows, are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. Canadian Tire Corp. is the largest on the list, followed by Methanex Corp., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Arc Resources Ltd. and Seven Generations Energy.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC19.2623.7142.20-5.75-47.21#N/A N/A9.92
OSB-TNORBORD INC21.4126.8737.83-1.21-22.435.4910.63
CFP-TCANFOR CORP22.979.0618.25-1.62-44.834.4110.82
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A23.037.4511.58-2.83-32.235.915.03
BCB-TCOTT CORPORATION23.5217.3919.67-2.57-7.9476.2229.43
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD23.882.845.04-3.22-26.238.156.53
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC24.513.304.84-2.39-34.6017.5010.00
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP24.664.838.56-1.20-29.717.418.33
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD24.8352.5570.290.17-21.146.8012.71
MX-TMETHANEX CORP24.9157.6380.01-2.60-10.358.288.63
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP25.252.433.43-3.923.38#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP25.4317.5419.83-1.972.8513.0415.97
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE25.48101.67112.81-1.172.288.488.19
UNS-TUNI-SELECT INC25.5912.3418.36-3.78-35.229.5310.89
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD26.159.9413.711.62-9.3010.7910.04
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC26.6147.0670.76-24.23-19.7135.5827.71
ECA-TENCANA CORP26.767.2511.04-7.67-5.086.825.78
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP26.9011.6416.51-1.33-17.8910.8921.16
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC27.0758.3966.821.12-2.716.306.66
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS27.1124.7025.48-4.2616.64#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A27.94134.17149.14-2.99-4.3912.2410.25
CLS-TCELESTICA INC27.948.5812.57-0.91-27.0110.378.45
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA28.3568.9272.75-1.563.239.779.20
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP28.354.257.17-1.58-43.3212.599.34
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP28.5442.1648.52-1.61-11.7016.5715.59
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD28.9558.7062.57-2.2710.0923.6316.59
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC29.051.541.94-2.34-16.3112.1310.27
KEL-TKELT EXPLORATION LTD29.174.455.84-3.43-3.0269.1317.66
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC29.3728.3534.590.383.6130.1012.36
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD29.3917.3521.42-1.467.1864.9830.44
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC29.416.908.01-2.620.5673.5635.75
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV29.6313.5113.65-2.5316.5215.35#N/A N/A
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA29.6360.7161.75-1.6410.5310.009.30
NAMERSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD85.2830.0220.00-0.1368.4039.1621.35
MSI-TMORNEAU SHEPELL INC77.8229.7127.151.0320.4666.4537.61
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD71.9348.2134.942.7352.0627.3020.93
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC71.8560.1362.312.60-0.4614.0116.99

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD2.7352.061,725,442,173
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT1.0630.461,360,524,960

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A-2.99-4.398,643,009,340
MX-TMETHANEX CORP-2.60-10.354,421,689,171
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-5.75-47.214,167,657,942
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD-3.14-2.772,650,684,411
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A-2.83-32.232,601,829,464
BCB-TCOTT CORPORATION-2.57-7.942,373,151,035
OSB-TNORBORD INC-1.21-22.432,196,557,994
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP-1.58-43.321,264,542,962
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO-1.76-8.221,206,745,784
CFP-TCANFOR CORP-1.62-44.831,130,731,182
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC-0.38-11.071,024,758,950
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP-1.20-29.71796,342,265
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD-3.22-26.23642,184,501
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC-2.34-16.31581,680,490

