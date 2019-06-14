 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite eased higher by 0.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 14.9 per cent higher year to date.

In technical terms, the benchmark is firmly in neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 49 that it almost exactly mid-way between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 16 oversold index members this week led by Nuvista Energy Ltd. Peyto Exploration and Development Corp., Saputo Inc., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Kelt Exploration Ltd., and Enerplus Corp. follow Nuvista .

There are 19 overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark stocks this week, according to RSI.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is the most overbought company in the index followed by Hudson’s Bay Co., Semafo Inc., Laurentian Bank of Canada, Premium Brands Holdings Corp and Detour Gold Corp.

Stocks with the strongest price momentum, those making new 52-week highs, are sorted by market capitalization in the table below.

CGI Group Inc. is the largest company making new highs this week, followed by Centerra Gold Inc., Pretium Resources Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., and Ero Copper Corp.

There is only one stock making new 52-week lows, Nuvista Energy Ltd.

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD16.622.514.81-10.64-38.247.206.90
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A20.956.5411.16-5.58-40.755.194.82
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP21.744.048.26-7.36-42.196.208.54
SAP-TSAPUTO INC22.3739.5041.55-7.451.7623.7922.33
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP23.0815.7819.58-4.98-5.1411.7318.20
KEL-TKELT EXPLORATION LTD23.793.915.60-11.26-16.8160.7417.53
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP27.499.0412.30-4.02-14.226.836.98
BIR-TBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD27.902.733.75-7.67-8.239.2910.92
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC28.1529.6830.63-4.508.216.539.39
ECA-TENCANA CORP28.476.5410.55-3.44-15.966.225.54
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC28.4927.1133.94-4.75-2.5228.7811.82
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD28.756.7210.13-5.96-13.9413.1414.77
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC29.0645.9246.15-3.3211.2316.5118.92
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD29.4519.9421.60-1.866.8814.2915.11
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC29.764.765.42-3.261.24#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TRST-TCANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC30.036.549.66-4.021.67#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
Overbought
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD81.5030.1120.580.4769.2939.2822.27
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO79.829.358.2543.0328.33#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SMF-TSEMAFO INC75.874.863.295.2363.7390.9811.99
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA75.2144.7942.172.0219.869.849.58
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP74.1888.7181.744.0719.6728.7621.45
DGC-TDETOUR GOLD CORP74.1314.2311.713.0921.421025.6137.33
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD73.8031.2127.032.6632.99349.0520.24
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC73.6463.2662.462.904.8814.7317.87
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC73.6012.9910.563.9210.1126.8614.13
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD72.8162.8552.620.8913.70232.8268.49
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC72.7746.1238.237.0645.0526.9924.32
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B72.1763.7156.100.9128.7123.2821.42
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC71.8737.6037.606.0212.0811.8310.29
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC71.318.486.301.2142.4915.0811.12
FCR-TFIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC71.1422.1220.411.5118.5523.15#N/A N/A
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP70.9818.6716.752.270.721659.9438.45
GIB-A-TCGI INC70.85718101.487.767451.81181221.8083823.4458297420.48071097
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP70.0483937.8832.06172.72776936.9585217.0520872211.79327522
FTS-TFORTIS INC70.0478151.9846.607950.154410316.1451120.3653617819.36661699

Source: Scott Barlow/Bloomberg

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD-10.64-38.24563333488

