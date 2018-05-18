 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers

The S&P/TSX Composite had another good trading week to Thursday’s close, climbing 1.3 per cent.

The benchmark is now hugely frothy and overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current RSI reading is 78.6, well above the sell signal of 70. The index’s year-to-date total return is into positive territory at 0.66 per cent.

There are eight index members trading at technically attractive, oversold levels with RSIs below the buy signal of 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Altus Group Ltd is the most oversold stock in the benchmark, followed by Dorel Industries, Canadian Utilities Ltd., Hydro One Ltd., CI Financial Corp., Cominar REIT, Sienna Senior Living Inc and ATCO Ltd.

I picked the index itself as the focus chart this week. The S&P/TSX Composite is more overbought than at any point since November of 2017.

RSI sell signals have a mixed record as warning signs for the domestic equity market in the past 24 months. A sell signal in early June 2016 worked unfortunately well as it was followed by a 4.7 per cent decline in the benchmark to June 27, 2016. Index performance all-but ignored a December RSI sell signal by merely pausing before continuing its march higher.

A February 2017 sell signal was more relevant as the index dropped 3.6 per cent by March 22, 2017. The benchmark was consistently overbought for the September to November 2017 time frame, but no corrections occurred. Following that, however, a January 2018 sell signal was followed shortly thereafter by a very painful 8.0-per-cent market slide before Feb. 9.

The history of effectiveness for sell signals is a bit indifferent so it’s possible the index will ignore the current one. Still, the depth of previous sell-offs that do occur after sell signals suggests that investors should probably be patient and wait for less frothy conditions before adding to equity holdings.

There are almost 30 overbought S&P/TSX Composite stocks trading in overbought territory, a big number we’d expect given that the benchmark is also above the 70 sell signal. MEG Energy is the most overbought company in the index, followed by Suncor Energy Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Canadian National Railway Co., Nuvista Energy ltd., Great Canadian Gaming Corp., Magna International Inc., TD Bank, Precision Drilling Corp., and Parex Resources Inc.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD14.7408927.7433.21555-3.947368-24.5382395.0299401619.77191732
DII.B-TDOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B18.1760222.830.1449-6.138016-24.55719.7862695149.248961853
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A21.8546631.0336.68172-3.393524-15.0997414.82953476#N/A N/A
H-THYDRO ONE LTD25.337219.1121.8556-4.45-13.776415.9250005114.67741935
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP26.7211225.1928.01295-2.853837-13.9568611.999598210.29844644
CUF.UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U27.2012212.0513.5511-3.522818-14.390829.078019885#N/A N/A
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC28.304916.8517.85565-2.937788-5.93242729.19948425#N/A N/A
ACO.X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I29.1942238.0343.9731-2.736573-14.7312916.3046805#N/A N/A
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP87.374899.155.53577512.2699478.01556#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC81.7035153.0544.174155.32062715.9642824.4478717617.0195701
VRX-TVALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTE79.2888828.0521.15849.7847367.061069#N/A N/A6.512325667
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO78.95045107.4499.817454.8195124.15779822.189027320.05974608
TSX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX78.6492916143.5515674.541.2570810.663112317.9560233715.84248762
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD77.886329.677.72885.45256320.5735724.880550426.49315068
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP77.2732850.233.57836.31088548.5646630.60537104#N/A N/A
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC76.9188384.7969.44565.67048819.7715210.515509729.152445321
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK76.729875.5971.61431.7635974.44382813.3977686511.99079949
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP76.190675.163.820959.78723435.43307#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC75.6796323.4917.35450.945423329.3502212.78878114#N/A N/A
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL74.88763101.5397.49921.1859682.83235312.8283463911.46066147
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP73.8493734.5533.015455.111043-0.893092616.1586018211.98820264
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE73.78211116.63114.24851.656062-3.70219310.420472029.951365188
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC73.3079420.3618.19650.941993112.9745553.5789489731.8125
MX-TMETHANEX CORP73.2719590.8170.44833.3105819.9416615.5832240813.61930294
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC73.26448983.22785.15121.03789929.216655.9890981926.54296606
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC73.2314114.3211.689151.7768325.3355143.0758299940.4519774
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR73.215745.977.7031524.11642-35.9825414.833587498.444130127
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC72.894252.3235.6275510.5663631.7552377.8365249964.59259259
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC72.79355.7651.29064.5565358.40393613.1198082111.8336163
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD72.5599441.8937.94031.3059257.27906355.3399986919.18040293
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC71.4030838.0532.294553.67847416.5404220.6416651514.8400936
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD71.2857722.0316.917457.88442725.1367610227.0752716.60652803
TOG-TTORC OIL & GAS LTD71.176258.066.521451.8963348.174767194.099949939.50980392
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP71.022286.023.855050.83752159.681737.96095433#N/A N/A
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD71.0129266.01#N/A N/A5.128205#N/A N/A#N/A N/A19.8074654
KEL-TKELT EXPLORATION LTD70.468898.767.057855.16206521.83588#N/A N/A112.3076923
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD70.4654824.7318.3764-0.921474328.4656220.6004301917.12717812
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP70.286482.472.163-0.403225810.762334.94157169351.77752158
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC70.208839.868.87526.59459411.5143950.270469724.34567901
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD70.1059528.226.652956.6162574.40937214.737338716.88622754

Source: Bloomberg

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.