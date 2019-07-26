 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite was almost exactly flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close – up 0.04 per cent. Year-to-date, the benchmark is up a healthy 17.1 per cent.

In technical terms, the index is in neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 50 that is between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the RSI overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 13 oversold, technicaqlly attractive benchmark constituents this week, led by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Canntrust Holdings Inc. is the next most oversold company, followed by Hexo Corp., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and Husky Energy Inc.

The most overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite stocks this week is Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Other prominent names on the 21-member overbought list include WesJjet Airlines Ltd., TMX Group Ltd. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

There are 11 benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. Brookfield Asset Management (A) is the largest company hitting new highs along with Element Fleet Management Corp., Firstservice Corp., Empire Co. Ltd and TMX Group Ltd.

Stocks showing weak price momentum, hitting 52-week lows include Husky Energy Inc., Vermilion Energy Inc., and SNC Lavalin Group Inc.

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD17.480.762.05-11.63-66.222.4310.87
TRST-TCANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC18.813.108.74-32.81-60.73#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HEXO-THEXO CORP22.605.387.33-17.2614.01#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC23.1720.8836.78-17.13-53.96#N/A N/A26.87
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC23.6710.6314.80-5.55-22.579.5011.53
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC24.1129.0930.44-1.956.066.409.25
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC25.6544.6146.55-6.607.3616.0417.60
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC26.5525.0731.88-4.15-8.5226.6125.98
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A26.6135.6334.50-0.4716.8111.23#N/A N/A
CCO-TCAMECO CORP27.3212.0415.07-9.65-21.9634.8569.20
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC28.0339.1642.89-3.994.3711.0712.20
APHA-TAPHRIA INC29.397.5511.09-8.21-1.78#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP29.798.2011.39-3.52-22.186.207.45
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD81.5227.0323.436.1719.3523.32#N/A N/A
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD79.1330.7222.170.0372.6140.0821.23
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP79.08100.6086.432.4933.5126.0316.11
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD77.2233.9127.280.9044.29379.1926.06
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP77.0910.435.49-0.20154.00#N/A N/A22.40
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC76.7420.9116.241.5626.00126.6126.60
DGC-TDETOUR GOLD CORP76.5019.5312.621.9468.341427.6736.65
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC76.325.154.485.103.0028.0117.05
X-TTMX GROUP LTD75.9195.7983.522.6936.9720.7717.01
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP73.84139.21111.458.6148.39#N/A N/A32.18
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD73.0715.7312.954.4532.25862.6770.54
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR73.0610.618.232.0354.35#N/A N/A11.96
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD72.9671.1155.960.4129.13141.8254.79
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC72.7616.8613.568.7729.7991.8515.53
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN72.6998.9782.852.4038.9728.4327.41
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'72.1034.7729.083.0021.4225.6216.76
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC72.0722.2617.161.0954.7913.179.75
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP71.7721.1119.034.2129.1714.0411.57
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP71.7335.9427.471.4835.0360.3050.18
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP71.3858.5649.483.8630.9638.2415.42
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A71.318.836.150.8178.69#N/A N/A37.61

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A2.20646224.8191864689752779
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR2.02898654.353264609374999
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP8.6056948.389095394082866
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'3.00416421.420689434197091
X-TTMX GROUP LTD2.68817236.971585368582404
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP2.40700236.929911124551630
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC0.925925941.62558783331612.6
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD0.895522444.286271340683983
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD0.411697929.1272416679403884
GIB-A-TCGI INC0.897596825.1976129012581768
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP3.86412630.9571415718117892

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC-5.550661-22.5703810754802597
CCO-TCAMECO CORP-9.648467-21.963834793110535
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC-4.147641-8.5152753897186253
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-17.12707-53.963733674350494
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A-1.72144-43.626572208690188
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP-3.521127-22.182571938760319
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD-11.62791-66.222221529358996
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD-16.12903-24.48133652822717.7
TRST-TCANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC-32.8125-60.73059434896967.1

