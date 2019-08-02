 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite fell back 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and the year-to-date total return is now 16.4 per cent.

In terms of technical analysis, Relative Strength Index (RSI) puts the benchmark as a whole in the neutral range with a reading of 42 that is between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 20 oversold, technically attractive index companies according to RSI this week, and the list is dominated by resource stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., Husky Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Hudbay Minerals Inc. and Teck Resources Ltd. are among the most oversold benchmark companies.

The list of overbought, technically vulnerable index stocks is led by Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Precious metals miners feature heavily with Detour Gold Corp the second most extended index member. Torex Gold Resources Inc., Alacer Gold Corp., Eldorado Gold Corp. and Yamana Gold Inc. are also trading above the RSI Sell signal of 70.

Stocks hitting new 52-week highs, showing strong price momentum, are sorted by market capitalization below. Brookfield Asset Management is the largest company making new highs. Other prominent names include Franco-Nevada Corp., Metro Inc., Empire Co., and Shopify Inc..

Stocks hitting new lows, those with the weakest price momentum, include Husky Energy Inc., Cameco Corp., Tourmaline oil Corp., and NFI Group Inc.

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC18.9728.2330.41-2.583.3312.978.91
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD19.080.692.01-9.21-69.333.6515.78
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC19.7318.3636.14-9.90-58.52#N/A N/A9.95
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC21.3928.4435.02-9.11-13.799.048.67
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC21.469.8214.55-8.68-29.298.7810.91
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP23.4642.3554.03-10.4812.92#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC23.8438.1042.65-2.691.5610.7712.13
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC23.8940.3542.91-4.572.8819.4016.02
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC23.908.209.83-8.7914.75#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC24.064.997.42-22.22-21.89159.8321.77
APHA-TAPHRIA INC24.468.5410.78-10.51-12.1049.50#N/A N/A
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B25.3725.0329.30-10.85-13.556.977.33
CEU-TCES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP26.301.812.87-13.66-42.0812.3611.31
MX-TMETHANEX CORP26.8946.6370.96-12.62-26.478.1810.85
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC27.4323.2531.45-7.29-15.1930.9233.70
CCO-TCAMECO CORP28.0511.8915.00-1.57-23.1934.4280.34
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC28.1417.6120.02-14.7816.69#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD29.5250.1764.99-6.46-24.6119.1418.71
TRST-TCANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC29.642.758.4811.24-56.32#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC29.874.025.10-7.62-12.63#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC89.3233.9829.8012.7028.2724.8722.84
DGC-TDETOUR GOLD CORP88.7522.1312.8616.9096.79110.1932.18
X-TTMX GROUP LTD88.50100.2383.885.3444.2921.7317.84
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC88.1150.7942.2018.2833.669.899.43
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'79.1435.7429.383.5525.7326.3317.22
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD77.0130.7422.480.1072.7823.3017.24
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC75.3917.9613.688.6641.0397.4015.28
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP75.085.423.359.88116.2735.6710.03
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN74.9252.6247.983.5511.9020.4317.39
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP74.6810.715.607.48173.00#N/A N/A15.00
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC74.5123.2617.394.8962.3613.7610.18
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR74.4841.1741.4315.619.5927.4219.07
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC74.114.163.1911.9731.6746.3760.38
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING CORP73.9726.4920.486.8318.26#N/A N/A12.60
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A73.979.316.217.2191.57#N/A N/A39.04
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP73.754.873.983.4241.6191.2413.51
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP73.46139.27112.361.5950.76#N/A N/A32.05
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD73.32106.1596.875.3519.4123.6914.38
IIP-U-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST72.5215.0013.633.4716.429.29#N/A N/A
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC72.105.234.473.506.6028.3117.24
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC71.04105.7081.382.2664.5215.9613.94
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP70.8721.5117.896.5411.05268.2344.85

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A0.493446425.435164768017743
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A2.914834139.19750191282204
BIP-U-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA0.844245427.2110423239395649
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP1.19108425.0324522237270130
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD1.61176331.2084617054795181
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN3.54749711.8989513394263257
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'3.55183425.733349730513318
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES1.64433624.387718229018960
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP6.90909133.636367339465357
X-TTMX GROUP LTD5.34031444.286295624967586
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP1.59486250.755695464690771
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP3.27102810.776944423506939
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC18.2832433.661884354064385
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC12.6989328.2744268172842
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC11.9680931.67223943601061
DGC-TDETOUR GOLD CORP16.8985196.790983914986650
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A7.20823891.571343656231555
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING CORP6.83380518.26322940489925
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC5.58930760.33212790810491
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY2.02429223.616612027440238
IIP-U-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST3.47345816.418921862930776
SMF-TSEMAFO INC2.79850786.779661850249178
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP7.4803151731696002391
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP9.879032116.26981600129179
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC8.65954941.031561552842545
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC3.55015332.734071343526129
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP3.41880341.611271167711394

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC-8.675373-29.287699830090598
ESI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE-4.841713-9.3167715915425232
CCO-TCAMECO CORP-1.572848-23.191214706035033
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP-8.597015-8.7163864127000927
MX-TMETHANEX CORP-12.62385-26.468983577270810
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD-6.461766-24.606823432036005
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-9.904762-58.523513214398354
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP-5.913388-5.0373942793429403
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP-0.8580886-22.850311879628805
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC-9.108219-13.787031770334050
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD-9.210526-69.333341388496984
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC-7.621247-12.63442637193074.8
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC-4.081633-23.37108526369824.5

