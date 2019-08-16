 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite declined 2.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 13.9 per cent higher for 2019.

The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35 put it much closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the frothy, overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 49 index member stocks – 20 per cent of the total - trading in technically attractive oversold territory this week.

The top 25 most oversold companies are listed in the table below. Ensign Energy Services Inc. is the most oversold stock in the benchmark and other prominent names on the list include Cameco Corp., IGM Financial Inc., Bank of Montreal, Power Financial and Imperial Oil Ltd.

There are 16 overbought, technically vulnerable index stocks according to RSI this week. TMX Group Ltd. is the most extended stock in the index, followed by Dream Office REIT , Altus Group Ltd., Metro Inc., Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc., Canfor Corp. and Fortis Inc.

The 16 benchmark stocks showing the strongest price momentum, those hitting new 52-week highs, are sorted by market capitalization below.

Barrick Gold Corp is the largest company hitting new highs this week followed by Fortis Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Metro Inc.

There are 28 index stocks hitting new 52-week lows this week. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the largest company by market capitalization with Imperial Oil Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., Canadian Tire Corp. and First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP1.78719933.331842906034258
FTS-TFORTIS INC0.968162421.3827223676818000
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA1.26820928.4281623392895935
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER1.26715940.2095214795695700
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN2.19613814.9658413743058936
EMA-TEMERA INC0.895736333.4340713443584000
X-TTMX GROUP LTD0.351988763.562716392976913
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT2.1531117.876525957790756
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS8.53191515.400725501601832
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC2.06971772.878233047773229
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP6.284153191.751853216096
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A0.890207723.323751820729723
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE1.82648428.523731804833264
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC0.721277750.500391667109926
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV5.78380521.913211548141730

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE-3.108042-0.812856143676424802
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD-2.056866-5.31434424698609783
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B-6.585057-24.44212452136548
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A-3.543654-5.9388038382039969
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD-16.21359-21.804915949474250
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD-4.710921-8.3419154876503513
CCO-TCAMECO CORP-7.038627-30.038764286489438
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B-14.51613-21.674883896771559
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD-5.146619-8.0749443703639242
MX-TMETHANEX CORP-5.555555-34.374873260433400
STN-TSTANTEC INC-2.107809-4.4049873164467148
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC-6.436119-28.539733017376320
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD-6.763285-25.358332050549402
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC-7.61347-24.021811573353219
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC-6.153846-12.270961510607512
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD-16.49351-18.604781151187823
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC-7.692307-12.62948968624844
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP-7.182321-30.29046935293279.2
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD-7.820646-25.23234926652761.3
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD-5.747127-6.880219872999882.5
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC-9.183674-40.26846679014901.3
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD-5.91716-34.02489565661101.4
SW-TSIERRA WIRELESS INC-10.57631-22.96781510652962.9
BIR-TBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD-18.7234-36.10996507936287.4
KEL-TKELT EXPLORATION LTD-14.8265-41.81034497435463.9
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC-3.2-34.24043458206825.7
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC-11.34969-36.87837458081588.6
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP-22.91667-37.55274434797117.3
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD-20.19704-60.29412365268029

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC15.772.895.01-11.35-36.88#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC16.4625.2434.23-7.61-24.0210.247.18
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD18.9912.8617.30-16.49-18.609.489.09
CCO-TCAMECO CORP19.5910.8314.85-7.04-30.0431.3572.68
STN-TSTANTEC INC19.7028.3331.63-2.11-4.4021.0713.13
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC20.218.6414.08-5.98-37.597.729.72
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP20.641.482.84-22.92-37.55#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD20.651.623.80-20.20-60.296.4013.06
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS21.0118.9718.99-6.8731.8323.9116.64
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC21.0527.5930.32-1.460.5612.678.76
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC21.3516.4219.53-4.76-8.5519.3218.60
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC21.3719.4830.70-6.44-28.5425.9133.41
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC21.5843.2054.38-6.35-5.3511.8815.97
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC21.7734.4234.91-2.6614.4710.8410.14
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC21.8512.7712.63-6.6329.2118.13#N/A N/A
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO22.1626.2129.01-8.5514.968.338.54
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP22.1718.3819.320.338.348.217.70
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL22.2392.3598.89-3.476.7110.109.31
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD22.360.611.94-6.15-72.893.2113.10
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD22.5240.9839.90-3.5128.0522.5917.90
PWF-TPOWER FINANCIAL CORP22.9327.3029.14-2.538.899.727.73
BBD/B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B23.241.592.31-14.52-21.67#N/A N/A27.80
BIR-TBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD23.311.913.31-18.72-36.115.289.32
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC23.397.157.15-8.5731.588.6810.04
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD23.4932.3837.04-2.06-5.318.2111.73
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
X-TTMX GROUP LTD82.81114.0485.100.3563.5624.3819.57
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV80.9426.5223.855.7821.9116.84#N/A N/A
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD80.1237.7627.759.4561.19151.2526.80
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN79.4553.9848.522.2014.9720.1417.42
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS78.9851.0146.008.5315.4032.2426.50
CFP-TCANFOR CORP77.6415.2414.1164.94-7.8045.48662.61
FTS-TFORTIS INC77.3754.2348.790.9721.3821.4820.07
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'76.0536.3629.951.3127.4926.7917.52
DGC-TDETOUR GOLD CORP75.9423.9213.43-0.08107.46118.6529.10
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD73.7678.8457.860.3743.93155.9253.50
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC73.0317.0511.440.2447.3646.3913.23
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT72.7551.2447.262.1517.8831.42#N/A N/A
EMA-TEMERA INC72.6756.3248.790.9033.4318.94#N/A N/A
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC72.5119.5513.970.7250.5037.1313.91
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP71.8124.4918.261.7933.33140.4231.15
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES70.3817.1215.050.0027.5922.2120.59

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter