 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite has a good trading week to Thursday’s close, rising 1.6 per cent – the index is now positive by 15.7 for 2019.

Technically, the benchmark is in neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 47 reading that is close to the midpoint between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the sell signal of 70.

There are 16 index members trading at attractive technical levels below the 30 buy signal.

Story continues below advertisement

Enerflex Ltd. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AG Growth International Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.

There are 19 overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite stocks this week, led by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LLP and Dream Office REIT. Altus Group Ltd., Metro Inc., Hudson’s Bay Co. and Canadian Apartment REIT are also on the list

There are six benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs. They are sorted by market capitalization below. Barrick Gold Corp. is the largest company making new highs, followed by Constellation Software Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LLP.

Stocks with the weakest price momentum – those hitting new 52-week lows – are also listed below and sorted by market capitalization. Teck Resources Ltd. sits at new lows as does Canopy Growth Corp., Methanex Corp. and Great Canadian Gaming Corp.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP1.91915135.8906444272580061
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC4.1338252.0899527548989000
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA3.72313433.2097224315864233
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP2.674430.2261517761861585
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A2.35294126.225481864462937
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE2.62725836.031011703711021

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B-1.671939-25.7052812188839527
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-7.99231-8.49494611702201240
MX-TMETHANEX CORP-0.682353-34.822673167606943
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP-4.016654-18.132442298407525
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP-13.70262-40.363041860604196
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC-1.400731-9.8322711372122900
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD-2.25306-20.438671101058337
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC-2.5-14.81375931494225

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD21.8212.4117.23-2.25-20.449.158.50
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS22.3418.4018.97-2.9527.9423.1916.14
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC22.8642.9453.97-0.88-6.1911.8115.87
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP23.6133.6953.15-7.99-8.49#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO24.1225.6928.99-1.3013.478.168.37
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B24.9021.6928.95-1.67-25.716.046.58
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP24.9811.7011.63-2.3425.0631.2712.41
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC25.062.944.962.42-35.35#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC25.104.207.35-3.87-34.60#N/A N/A21.31
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC25.1716.1219.44-1.40-9.8318.9620.33
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD25.801.583.701.85-59.566.2412.74
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP26.7139.0048.15-4.02-18.1314.8414.42
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP27.753.004.00-13.70-40.3621.3513.02
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC27.755.757.59-2.50-14.8147.3828.47
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC28.1819.3230.341.23-27.6625.7033.31
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC28.391.702.87-2.81-41.955.53#N/A N/A
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA82.6561.4354.293.7233.21#N/A N/A45.32
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV81.9126.9623.941.3623.5717.12#N/A N/A
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD79.8938.7627.981.8064.09155.2526.39
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS78.6252.2946.202.3318.0933.0127.04
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN78.5054.6748.851.4416.6320.4017.70
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A78.0820.8918.712.3526.23#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO76.7510.628.2914.0447.49#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I76.3747.0443.353.1423.8911.27#N/A N/A
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER76.2549.4441.573.0244.45191.7858.75
CFP-TCANFOR CORP76.2315.2314.000.46-7.3845.45662.17
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD76.2130.8723.300.3973.4523.4016.67
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A73.6738.2535.094.9526.3312.06#N/A N/A
X-TTMX GROUP LTD72.81113.3885.880.1363.7824.2419.34
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA72.1153.0548.362.8121.6531.22#N/A N/A
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST71.9445.0340.963.6620.72228.00#N/A N/A
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST71.5915.4213.821.7119.999.55#N/A N/A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A71.55519.82300.6110.59173.88#N/A N/A572.39
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP71.0825.2518.451.9235.89144.6132.36
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD70.0779.6158.640.1044.08157.2553.96

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter