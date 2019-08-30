 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 16.7 per cent higher for 2019. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 54 puts it in technical neutral territory between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are a scant seven index constituents trading with technically-attractive RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Enerflex Ltd. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Canopy Growth Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., AG Growth international Inc., Pason Systems Inc., Superior Plus Corp. and Secure Energy Services Inc.

There are 12 TSX stocks trading at technically vulnerable RSI levels above the sell signal of 70. Metro Inc. is the most overbought stock in the benchmark. The real estate sector is represented by Dream Office REIT and Interrent REIT and other prominent names on the list include Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LLP, Westjet Airlines Ltd. and hydro One Ltd.

In terms of strong price momentum, there are 17 S&P/TSX Composite stocks hitting new 52-week highs this week. They are sorted by market capitalization below. TC Energy Corp. is the largest company making a new high, followed by BCE inc., Restaurant Brands International, Loblaw Companies Inc., Weston Ltd. and Brookfield Renewable Partners LLP.

There are no benchmark stocks hitting new 52-week lows this week, which surprised me a bit in light of market volatility.

Oversold TSX Stocks

TickerCompanyRSIPrice ($)200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD24.3012.2017.10-2.57-22.488.998.24
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP24.8632.6052.58-4.57-12.67NANA
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD27.208.1712.48-9.15-27.5610.4014.68
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC27.4142.5653.55-0.05-6.2311.7015.73
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC27.6215.7519.30-2.41-12.0018.5319.86
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP28.4311.5011.63-1.7122.9230.7315.52
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC29.845.637.51-3.21-17.5446.3927.87

Source: Bloomberg

Overbought TSX Stocks

TickerCompanyRSIPrice ($)200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MRU-TMETRO INC79.6256.1249.162.6119.6720.9418.17
D-U-TDREAM OFFICE REIT78.5927.1224.010.6124.3217.22NA
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD77.7639.0428.260.9965.72156.3826.58
BIP-U-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 77.1562.8054.513.1037.34NA46.44
ACO/X-TATCO LTD76.3847.6343.551.3625.5811.41NA
IIP-U-TINTERRENT REIT75.0515.8413.892.4822.979.81NA
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD75.0130.9023.610.2373.8523.4216.68
CFP-TCANFOR CORP74.6815.3813.890.39-7.0245.89NA
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS74.5252.4546.391.3619.7033.1927.19
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD74.2638.3835.250.6827.1912.10NA
H-THYDRO ONE LTD72.0724.6021.601.2023.60NANA
BEP-U-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER71.6850.1241.862.5248.09194.8859.70

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

TickerCompanyReturn 1Wk %Return YTD %Market cap ($Mil)
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP4.1841.82 62,721
BCE-TBCE INC1.3419.59 56,570
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS4.0248.62 48,477
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD1.1820.00 26,455
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD1.5622.13 16,649
BEP-U-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER2.5248.09 15,471
H-THYDRO ONE LTD1.2023.60 14,676
MRU-TMETRO INC2.6119.67 14,285
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD0.6827.19 10,464
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES0.6429.01 8,577
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS1.3619.70 5,657
ACO/X-TATCO LTD1.3625.58 5,467
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT3.2955.96 4,649
IIP-U-TINTERRENT REIT2.4822.97 1,970
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD0.9965.72 1,558
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC0.9674.51 1,495

Source: Bloomberg

