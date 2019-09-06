 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite appreciated 1.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 18.1 per cent higher year to date.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) puts the index at the high end of neutral technical territory – the 60 level is much closer to the overbought RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

There is only one stock trading at attractive technical levels according to RSI this week - AG Growth International Inc. - and it’s barely oversold with a reading of 28.

There are 20 benchmark stocks trading with RSI levels indicating higher risk of a temporary price correction. Defensive names dominate the list which is led by Metro Inc. and Dream Office REIT. Other widely held names trading at frothy RSIs include Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LLP, Canadian Utilities Ltd., TMX Group Ltd., Inter Pipeline Ltd and Hydro One Ltd.

There are 17 S&P/TSX member companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the accompanying table. Brookfield Asset Management is the biggest company making new highs and BCE Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp. and Sun Life Financial close behind.

For the second week in a row, there are no index constituents hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A2.8535.7369963943330
BCE-TBCE INC0.8020.5456966214273
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP2.6844.3946943400638
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC2.9627.1933169158571
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC2.4055.0828085558540
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD2.1722.6127245005562
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA1.4639.3325059321792
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD1.4323.8816992397457
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN2.9423.1914741072849
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD4.5237.2710343627193
X-TTMX GROUP LTD2.3068.256665424018
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC2.6433.536053297037
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR0.1956.254660444494
BYD-UN-TBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND5.2363.623609005364
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY5.1626.562040984622
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST1.3726.152004545326
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT2.2740.821777340455

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC27.8841.7653.29-2.63-8.7011.4815.44
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN85.0957.8749.432.9423.1921.5918.73
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV80.9327.7024.082.3727.2717.59#N/A N/A
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA79.9063.2854.701.4639.33#N/A N/A47.18
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A76.8238.7335.400.7328.1212.21#N/A N/A
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD76.4074.4366.262.1722.6122.9616.92
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE74.3753.3446.0212.9746.5285.8628.12
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK74.0032.6829.055.4029.0510.559.74
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST73.9129.5027.231.3726.1516.83#N/A N/A
X-TTMX GROUP LTD73.58118.7487.432.3068.2525.3920.25
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A72.9721.4418.873.7230.95#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST72.5615.9213.950.9524.139.86#N/A N/A
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES72.0817.5515.311.6231.1022.98#N/A N/A
CFP-TCANFOR CORP71.3615.2313.82-0.98-7.9245.45#N/A N/A
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A71.1770.2661.142.8535.7311.30#N/A N/A
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT70.8412.5610.962.2740.8212.23#N/A N/A
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD70.65110.5898.531.4323.8824.6814.66
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD70.5624.9821.574.5237.2714.8821.37
H-THYDRO ONE LTD70.4524.6321.710.9824.81#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD70.3138.6328.55-0.5764.78154.7326.30
BYD-UN-TBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND70.06184.68143.915.2363.6243.9532.82

Source: Bloomberg

