The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 18.7 per cent higher for the year so far.
By Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is at the higher end of technically neutral territory with a reading of 62 that is a lot closer to the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.
There are no benchmarks stocks trading at attractive technical RSI levels below the oversold signal of 30 this week, a rare occurrence. The North West Co. Inc. is the closest to official oversold status with an RSI of 30.5.
There are 21 index constituents trading at technically vulnerable RSI levels above the sell signal of 70.
IA Financial Corp. Inc. is the most extended company in the index with Boralex Inc. and Great-West Lifeco Inc. close behind. Other prominent names on the overbought list include Bank of Nova Scotia, BCE Inc., Sun Life Financial Inc. and Onex Corp.
There are six stocks demonstrating strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs this week. The six are ranked by market capitalization below. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest company making new highs, followed by BCE Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.
There is only one company at the other end of the spectrum, making new 52-week lows, and that’s Canntrust Holdings Inc.