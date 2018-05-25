 Skip to main content

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Mark Blinch/Reuters

The S&P/TSX Composite was more or less flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, easing lower by 0.2 per cent, but the benchmark remains in overbought, technically vulnerable territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The RSI level of 73 is just over the 70 sell signal and miles away from the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are four oversold, technically attractive index constituents trading below the RSI buy signal led by Aecon Group Inc. Dorel Industries Class B, CI Financial Corp. and Extendicare Inc. round out the list.

I picked CI Financial as the focus chart this week in part because I was surprised that a company with its fortunes leveraged to market performance was not following the benchmark higher. This will only be a technical look, however, and those answers will be found in the fundamental research investors should complete before any market transaction.

RSI buy signals have been reasonably successful in uncovering profitable buying opportunities for the stock over the past two years, with the caveat that rallies following these signals have often been shortlived.

Two buy signals in August 2016 were ineffective as the price merely paused before heading lower. The stock rallied significantly in November of 2016, but the lowest RSI reading at that point was 32 – there was no official buy signal.

The August 2017 RSI buy signal provided the grounds for a lucrative entry point in CI stock. Between August 4, 2017 and January 25, 2018, the price jumped 16 per cent. Another buy signal in February 2018 was followed by a 4.2-per-cent rally in the next few weeks before another slide in price began.

There is enough here to make me curious about the next few weeks of performance, but the recent history of success for RSI buy signals is not strong enough to make justify a substantial bet.

There are 21 index stocks trading in the overbought range this week, led by ATS Automation Tooling Systems. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Great Canadian Gaming Corp., MEG Energy Corp., Canadian National Railway, TD Bank and Brookfield Business Partners LP are also on the list.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC11.0825714.6718.37805-16.83673-25.921229.8982604716.63265306
DII.B-TDOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B22.5701422.229.93355-2.631579-26.542449.4699762748.950033786
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP26.8082425.0927.98365-0.3969829-14.2984411.9519616710.36348616
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC29.925987.568.884775-1.176471-15.7940423.3985457724.38709677
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS80.14521.0515.764659.35064935.3697736.9203664323.51955307
VRX-TVALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTE78.651428.6621.326552.1746889.389313#N/A N/A6.604495555
CAR.UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA77.2800940.8435.95242.66465610.7235328.38028762#N/A N/A
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP77.2144150.2534.08710.099601648.7126430.63585401#N/A N/A
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP76.929769.285.6241751.42076580.54475#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC76.6910538.932.4762.23390319.1438221.1027811315.17160686
KMP.UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE76.6602215.5713.73493.38645411.172227.788255338#N/A N/A
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO76.25549107.9899.95830.50260614.68130222.300550920.13049963
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP75.784261.481.7626516.53543-18.68132110.2358654#N/A N/A
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP75.260773.83.76876.442577-3.02516217.9392368315.38461538
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP74.9285835.3533.133352.3154851.40171316.5327514412.26578765
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC74.700821014.55791.17763.18646933.3340557.408000627.21774059
D.UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV74.6529625.0322.091052.45599714.6188720.18205022#N/A N/A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK73.8963875.8371.84390.31750234.7754412.7715644711.66256536
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP73.6918215.3314.325824.570259-1.224227#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD73.4631629.0726.700653.0851067.63051215.1920007117.40718563
TSX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX73.2705716113.6215692.72-0.16144730.500592817.7809653415.75194161
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC72.8974812.3312.889152.408638-5.43792620.5066965714.80192077
NVU.UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST72.8078827.5824.41292.03477612.7873814.92698061#N/A N/A
DRG.UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV72.6847114.8112.21082.56232723.6931129.76860572#N/A N/A
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP71.816623.9320.775856.66195622.7396525.8705924123.31985273
BBU.UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT.UNNIT71.2978451.4142.668554.55562418.96857#N/A N/A11.22619255

Source: Scott Barlow/Bloomberg

