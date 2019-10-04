 Skip to main content

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite took a beating for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, falling 2.4 per cent, although the year to date total return of 17.0 per cent remains healthy.

In technical terms, the index shows a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39 that places it in the lower end of the neutral range between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 15 index members trading at attractive, oversold technical levels according to RSI this week.

Blackberry Ltd. is the most oversold stock in the benchmark after falling almost 6 per cent. Prominent names on the oversold list include Inter Pipeline Ltd., Canadian National Railways Co. and Canntrust Holdings Inc.

The overbought, technically vulnerable list is dominated by bond proxies (dividend-paying assets that rise with bond prices) and begins with Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. Dream Global REIT is the next most overbought stock in the benchmark followed by takeout target Stars Group Inc.

Index stocks with the strongest price momentum – those hitting new 52-week highs – are ranked by market capitalization below. Constellation Software Inc. is the largest company making new highs, followed by Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT.

The largest company making new 52-week lows this week is Linamar Corp., followed by Shawcor Ltd., Mullen Group Ltd. and Secure Energy Services Inc.

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC0.2755.6628,111,836,037
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER6.0563.5617,128,447,722
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA1.5628.288,940,240,595
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I0.7230.135,619,234,985
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV0.5445.623,234,108,838
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE1.5945.951,823,460,677
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV0.7537.891,739,616,273

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP-12.71-18.242,406,788,263
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD-6.98-8.591,029,109,610
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD-8.42-30.28843,841,033
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC-19.31-29.10750,506,403
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC-7.76-11.38737,805,891
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC-13.14-48.99592,144,191

Oversold and overbought stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD23.446.8210.58-5.94-29.87#N/A N/A51.78
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC24.764.807.31-19.31-29.1039.5524.49
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD26.0022.2121.85-5.3523.1813.2318.95
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD26.488.0310.71-8.42-30.289.7713.68
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP27.6836.6646.27-12.71-18.244.625.41
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD27.9912.7114.29-4.377.00#N/A N/A41.27
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD28.0511.0716.60-9.40-29.318.167.54
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC28.0616.4318.26-5.510.4412.4912.04
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO28.61113.24117.93-4.5613.7919.5617.48
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC28.651.522.63-13.14-48.994.95#N/A N/A
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME29.0719.3521.39-4.22-4.0310.159.76
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD29.0814.8818.44-6.98-8.5935.5721.41
TRST-TCANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC30.261.517.06-8.64-77.47#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC30.2815.2918.83-6.76-13.7617.9919.28
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC30.4540.3252.51-7.76-11.3811.0914.91
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER87.7055.5943.486.0563.56215.8566.54
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV81.7016.6613.850.5445.6217.83#N/A N/A
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE79.4827.2322.3833.0919.9245.4211.41
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV76.9429.8624.550.7537.8918.96#N/A N/A
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC75.6613.9213.002.5141.3819.76#N/A N/A
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I71.9849.0744.440.7230.1311.7616.11
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE70.4413.3411.621.5945.9515.66#N/A N/A

