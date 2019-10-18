 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite was more or less flat (up 0.03 per cent) for the holiday-shortened trading week ending with Thursday’s close, leaving it higher by a healthy 17.5 per cent for the year.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 45 puts it in the technically neutral range between the RSI oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 13 technically attractive, oversold benchmark stocks trading below the RSI buy signal of 30 this week.

MTY Food Group Inc. is the most oversold company in the index with Mullen Group Ltd., PrairieSky Royalty Ltd and Enerflex Ltd following. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and TransAlta Corp. are prominent names also on the oversold list this week.

The list of frothy, overbought index members begins with Dream Global REIT which has an RSI reading above the 70 sell signal at 76. Aritzia Inc., BRP Inc. and National Bank of Canada are the next most overbought stocks.

S&P/TSX Composite companies showing the strongest price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs are ranked by market capitalization below. National Bank of Canada is the largest stock hitting new highs, followed by WSP Global Inc. and IA Financial Corp. Inc.

The largest company – by a wide margin - hitting new 52-week lows is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Shawcor Ltd., Enerflex Ltd. and Freehold Royalties Ltd. also made new lows this week.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD-2.03-7.3615,814,570,859
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC-16.11-11.801,335,508,421
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD-1.20-13.60980,705,682
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD-5.92-34.09926,175,580
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD-2.88-13.64798,475,502
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD-2.83-35.42791,428,546
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC-8.05-54.03528,546,054

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA1.8623.9822,601,390,589
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC5.7939.668,500,933,562
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC3.1144.296,518,896,047
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING8.8659.195,034,746,425
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC3.3684.641,804,038,385
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC1.2757.28850,012,171

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC17.4153.0661.88-16.11-11.8012.1615.30
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD19.617.5510.52-2.83-35.429.1813.04
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD24.3715.8518.33-3.88-7.4035.5752.31
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD24.8110.3316.39-5.92-34.097.627.15
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD24.9613.9818.34-1.20-13.6033.4223.90
KEY-TKEYERA CORP25.1630.2431.75-0.9522.2216.6615.20
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD26.92545.03614.89-2.03-7.3625.289.41
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD27.156.758.35-2.88-13.6437.8767.50
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC27.511.372.56-8.05-54.034.51#N/A N/A
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD28.1137.9742.180.5318.9220.9316.88
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP28.4316.6117.85-0.7269.3219.3315.25
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP28.577.978.32-2.4544.60#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A29.066.757.19-14.7738.23#N/A N/A19.03
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV76.6316.6614.060.0045.5317.8316.33
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI73.3818.7317.3917.5014.2125.4619.67
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING73.1755.8842.658.8659.1918.2913.77
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA72.3767.3262.521.8623.9810.8710.36
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC71.779.558.031.2757.28148.17#N/A N/A
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER70.3855.4044.410.5364.22217.7859.38

Cannabis pro newsletter