The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite drifted lower by 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 17.2 per cent higher for 2019.

In technical terms, the benchmark is neither overbought or oversold, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current RSI of 43 is slightly closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70, but not by much.

There are 20 oversold, technically attractive index stocks this week led by PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., Spin Master Corp. and Gildan Activewear Inc. There are a number of prominent, dividend-paying companies on the oversold list, including BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and Pembina Pipeline Corp.

The list of overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark constituents is led by Norbord Inc. Dream Global REIT, BRP Inc., Knight Therapeutics Inc., Aritzia Inc. and National Bank of Canada follow.

There are two firms showing string price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs this week – Element Fleet Management Corp. and (a blast from the past) Ballard Power Systems Inc.

The list of TSX stocks hitting new 52-week lows is larger than it has been recently at eight companies.

Sorted by market capitalization below, the list begins with Rogers Communications Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Stella-Jones Inc. and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B-7.366483-11.84046$31,033,500,744.16
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC-25.74747-15.76793$6,976,368,731.50
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD-6.498423-13.415$3,449,344,442.98
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC-3.926634-5.185835$2,585,071,166.04
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO-4.2277831.427907$1,432,320,000.00
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE-2.066263-9.449595$1,350,820,114.00
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD-3.433476-16.56353$948,436,395.92
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD-0.2904163-34.28374$919,002,874.25

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR3.44506563.08189$4,826,550,918.46
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC15.05065142.3781$1,791,240,312.40

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD18.7014.7318.25-6.50-13.4233.0648.61
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR19.3135.3640.99-8.87-7.8923.8815.94
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC19.4934.2848.09-25.75-15.7715.7114.25
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD20.5713.5218.23-3.43-16.5632.3227.15
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP22.11115.89123.36-14.4125.25#N/A N/A27.24
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC23.7053.1461.640.23-11.6112.1815.32
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP24.4588.6285.43-3.6921.4730.2020.87
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD24.4836.4242.28-3.9014.2820.0816.08
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD25.0569.2068.36-3.1914.8021.3515.84
BCE-TBCE INC25.4560.7260.35-5.0017.6117.0916.73
SAP-TSAPUTO INC26.3537.5041.76-2.03-2.6523.4021.08
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE26.3627.4930.05-2.07-9.4515.4315.08
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP26.4016.0318.00-4.3961.8818.7514.74
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP26.4046.3448.31-1.1919.2915.1718.33
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B27.1060.5069.38-7.37-11.8414.0914.43
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC28.3122.7024.82-2.48-5.4828.29#N/A N/A
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD29.27105.71101.51-2.9919.5623.5914.28
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD29.5310.2516.25-0.29-34.287.566.52
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B29.7024.8026.71-5.214.6017.6218.17
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A29.766.857.23-2.0735.36#N/A N/A18.79
OverboughtRSI 14DPX lastMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
OSB-TNORBORD INC79.3837.2932.8311.616.5217.7942.53
DRG-U-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV74.8916.6714.170.0045.5317.8516.34
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING74.1156.7343.161.9162.2318.5613.98
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC73.618.467.5913.0510.4075.2266.09
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI71.0718.9517.471.4415.8525.7619.91
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA70.8567.3662.790.0924.0910.8810.36

Source: Bloomberg

