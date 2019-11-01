 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.7 per cent for the week ended with Thursday’s close and sits 18 per cent higher for 2019. In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 52 places it in the neutral range between the oversold buy signal of 30 and overbought, RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 17 technically attractive index constituents according to RSI this week, trading below the buy signal of 30. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Shawcor Ltd. and Firstservice Corp. Former market favourite Dollarama Inc. is also on the oversold list.

There are 15 technically vulnerable, overbought TSX stocks according to RSI this week. Toromont Industries Ltd. is the most extended TSX company with Norbord Inc., Stars Group Inc., BRP Inc., National Bank of Canada and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. right behind.

There are 11 index stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs this week and they’re ranked by market capitalization below. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LLC made yet another new high this week and National Bank is the second largest company hitting new peaks. Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers and Cogeco Communications Inc. are also on the list.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Gildan Activewear Inc. is the biggest company making new 52-week lows. Encana Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Cineplex Inc. and Shawcor Ltd. are also making new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap ($-mil)
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC-2.52-17.896,854.3
ECA-TENCANA CORP-4.97-33.846,702.9
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC-21.25-14.692,860.0
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC-11.83-33.972,699.8
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC-1.80-6.892,497.3
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC-0.84-6.281,421.8
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD-6.90-76.001,086.6
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD-1.78-18.05930.2
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP-7.55-39.00820.2
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD-3.38-16.56765.4
HEXO-THEXO CORP-14.50-39.92727.3
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC-5.28-37.43669.8

Stocks hitting 52-week highs 

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap ($-mil)
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA2.0344.9826,168.0
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA0.9525.2722,771.1
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC1.1442.228,682.3
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC.8.1127.158,247.4
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC3.8549.286,767.0
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS3.2023.235,863.9
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC7.5476.225,634.2
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING3.7668.335,290.7
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP21.42158.731,921.3
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD19.5948.731,649.2
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD15.4981.721,104.6

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC15.5122.9730.33-21.25-14.6920.6119.94
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD15.9012.8618.13-12.78-24.4832.5147.99
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC19.5433.6547.88-2.52-17.8915.6813.52
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD20.1213.2618.10-1.78-18.0531.7026.63
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP22.06114.96123.82-1.5723.29N/A26.98
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP22.2286.8985.66-2.6918.2129.6120.46
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD24.406.478.26-3.38-16.5636.3064.70
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC25.0652.6261.31-1.05-12.5412.0615.40
HEXO-THEXO CORP26.442.837.03-14.50-39.92N/AN/A
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC27.2136.5242.44-1.80-6.8916.9914.28
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC27.704.247.06-5.28-37.4360.0528.84
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC27.8844.3143.12-2.9637.0325.6322.69
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC28.0122.4524.71-0.84-6.2827.98N/A
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC28.1617.4027.78-11.83-33.97N/A37.58
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC28.2614.1418.47-4.46-20.3616.6418.25
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD28.41105.45101.81-0.5318.9323.5314.24
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP29.541.472.14-7.55-39.0027.9540.83
OVERBOUGHTRSIPRICE200DMARETURN 1W %RETURN YTD %PE RATIO TTMPE RATIO FWD
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD80.6368.0163.953.0126.9524.8018.38
OSB-TNORBORD INC79.8938.0232.812.188.84N/A14.79
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE77.3428.6622.748.1127.1548.2311.90
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING77.0659.0943.623.7668.3319.3414.56
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA76.4368.0263.000.9525.2710.9810.46
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD76.029.407.5119.5948.73184.8960.93
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC76.0263.4353.543.8549.2810.7110.10
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC75.4123.8127.1720.31-47.74N/A12.79
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD74.7960.9059.825.95-8.77N/A23.18
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC74.3432.0330.552.7318.45N/A9.98
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD74.248.055.4715.4981.7247.4416.63
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME72.3122.8421.374.8213.5711.9811.82
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC71.9132.7431.0310.6529.66N/A5.75
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV71.5316.6814.280.1245.7117.8616.35
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP71.206.524.3721.42158.7315.9910.22

Source: Bloomberg

