Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished higher by 0.2 per cent for the five days of trading that ended with Thursday’s close, bringing the year to date total return to 21.9 per cent. The benchmark remains overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) – the current reading of 75 is well above the sell signal of 70, indicating a higher likelihood of a temporary pullback.

There are only five benchmark constituents trading in technically attractive, oversold territory with RSIs below the buy signal of 30. Pason Systems Inc. is the most oversold company in the index and H&R REIT, Semafo Inc., Oceanagold Corp. and Frontera energy Corp. follow.

There are 24 index stocks trading at overbought RSI levels above the sell signal of 70. National Bank is the TSX’s most overbought stock followed by Kinaxis Inc. and Stars Group Inc. Other prominent names on the overbought list include Transalta Renewables Inc., Home Capital Group Inc., Bombardier Inc. and Boardwalk Inc.

There are 12 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs, and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Royal Bank, Thomson Reuters Corp. and Constellation Software Inc. are the three biggest companies making new highs this week.

Oceanagold Corp is the only index stock hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks reaching 52-week high

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap ($-mil)
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD5.7125.282,249.86
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC1.5052.823,930.42
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK2.3441.183,120.91
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE6.3136.738,871.35
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A2.4547.832,173.09
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC5.0364.0229,554.13
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA0.8221.47156,423.31
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC2.8485.625,904.43
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC2.3134.045,411.05
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP1.0828.703,661.36
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT4.0134.738,035.61
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP3.5647.6947,592.51

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap ($-mil)
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP-28.57-54.671,418.83

Oversold and overbought stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC23.5012.6817.95-5.37-28.5816.9120.39
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS24.7321.3822.85-2.299.4512.59N/A
SMF-TSEMAFO INC27.162.784.221.09-5.7613.976.11
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP28.362.253.66-28.57-54.6727.7910.80
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP29.119.5812.17-6.17-19.972.82N/A
OVERBOUGHTRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA87.0670.2763.620.9029.4111.3510.82
KXS-TKINAXIS INC82.80105.0681.192.7459.42114.7562.00
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE81.1030.8223.176.3136.7347.4512.56
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A79.6124.2620.112.4547.83N/AN/A
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING77.4362.0545.310.6576.7620.3115.29
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP77.0821.8719.70-0.6838.1513.8611.98
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK76.6935.7930.602.3441.1811.5610.70
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD76.6041.1235.665.7125.2834.2433.08
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA76.2769.7558.772.5153.22N/A56.83
STN-TSTANTEC INC75.9434.8231.130.9018.0822.4215.21
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP75.8132.7330.691.0828.7015.738.02
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC75.3914.8513.551.5052.8222.04N/A
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER75.2660.2746.822.2978.65223.10180.24
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP75.0395.2184.563.5647.69159.6144.02
TXCX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX74.7516,999.1916,377.750.2121.9017.3015.73
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC74.6034.3321.42-1.63138.4016.2711.50
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC74.5825.8924.396.468.0829.95N/A
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT74.4255.7350.204.0134.73N/AN/A
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC73.9736.8931.340.3046.10N/A6.17
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC72.61119.3197.152.8485.6216.9615.54
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC72.0027.9425.132.3134.0420.68N/A
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B71.952.152.165.915.91N/AN/A
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY71.9216.9814.84-0.1840.41108.92123.04
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC71.7323.0722.090.3913.9211.1411.87
BEI-U-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST71.2647.6442.096.2428.56142.19N/A

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

