Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The domestic equity benchmark continues to climb and continues to be overbought and vulnerable to a temporary pullback, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The S&P/TSX composite rose 0.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and is higher by a robust 22.8 per cent for 2019.

The index’s current RSI of 77 is well above the sell signal of 70, indicating frothy market conditions for the short term.

There are only three index members trading at oversold, technically attractive RSI levels below the buy signal of 30.

TMX Group Ltd. is the most oversold stock in the benchmark with Frontera Energy Corp. and Semafo Inc. close behind.

There are 25 benchmark constituents trading above the RSI sell signal of 70. National Bank of Canada is the most overbought company in the index, followed by Kinaxis Inc., Stars Group Inc., BRP Inc. Capital Power Corp and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Other prominent name son the overbought list include Bank of Montreal and Canadian Tire Corp Ltd..

There are 16 companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the biggest company making new highs. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Hydro One Ltd. and Air Canada are next on the list.

Happily, there are no S&P/TSX Composite stocks making new 52-week lows this week.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A3.23851650.94933$81,709,138,988.28
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE0.704654218.46962$51,501,187,006.00
H-THYDRO ONE LTD0.928167927.49792$14,921,092,400.54
AC-TAIR CANADA2.40647195.06934$13,475,127,063.84
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC2.81919250.21782$13,367,716,060.81
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING7.01047689.15335$5,885,095,611.20
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I1.6730534.09505$5,784,456,935.69
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC1.14478154.57295$3,975,410,419.24
BYD-UN-TBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND2.5982877.9768$3,910,292,430.29
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP1.58875630.74147$3,719,529,371.25
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME1.48055934.30921$3,707,356,865.80
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV0.239091546.49195$3,264,314,375.40
KXS-TKINAXIS INC2.32248263.12595$2,819,375,087.50
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY0.412249740.98388$2,376,869,435.60
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP7.142857179.7619$2,077,515,784.50
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC4.549549132.3675$1,132,664,439.06

Oversold stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
X-TTMX GROUP LTD26.55106.5398.97-5.4654.5322.4418.55
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP28.809.4612.14-1.25-20.972.78#N/A N/A
SMF-TSEMAFO INC29.982.754.22-1.08-6.7813.796.03
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA85.7470.9063.850.9030.5711.4510.92
KXS-TKINAXIS INC85.40107.5081.892.3263.13117.1263.28
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE84.7432.1723.424.3842.7249.4113.07
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING84.6366.4045.967.0189.1518.4215.43
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP81.6133.2530.771.5930.7415.988.15
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A77.9477.9766.053.2450.9511.77#N/A N/A
STN-TSTANTEC INC76.9635.3631.221.5519.9122.7715.34
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC76.7837.9331.442.8250.22#N/A N/A6.33
TSX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX76.7417114.5216412.640.7522.8217.3615.92
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC76.1315.0213.621.1454.5722.29#N/A N/A
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD75.3642.1035.782.3828.2735.0633.87
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER74.8861.3847.402.9883.97226.63183.11
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS74.6640257.6248.67624.32032731.634436.2958404128.57308435
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST74.5100348.4942.27441.95927831.07689144.7294246#N/A N/A
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL74.41914102.2999.520751.09705519.4433411.1591717410.51176652
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP73.945322.1819.783052.04618240.980714.0547694412.15342466
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV73.2316.7714.660.2446.4922.4116.28
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE73.1757.3250.342.3259.0991.3828.67
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A72.8124.2520.250.6448.77#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC72.7633.4030.971.0323.52#N/A N/A10.45
GIB-A-TCGI INC72.67110.4799.381.6332.3023.4721.29
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A72.63155.99143.820.7412.4114.4911.40
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC72.5487.2974.401.3551.0628.1521.36
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC72.311425.501229.502.2167.6559.8131.04
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC71.5334.4521.900.35139.2416.3311.49
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT70.2755.5550.48-0.1734.50#N/A N/A#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

