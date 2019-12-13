 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.63 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is in technically neutral territory with a reading of 54 that is only slightly closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are nine index constituents trading in the attractive RSI range below the buy signal of 30.

Canadian Western Bank is the most oversold stock in the index. Royal Bank of Canada makes a rare appearance on the oversold list and other prominent names include Empire Co. Ltd., H&R REIT, and Brookfield Properties Partners LP.

The most technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite companies – those trading above the RSI sell signal of 70 – are led by Dream Global REIT and Bausch Health Companies Inc. MEG Energy Corp., Linamar Corp. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. are also on the list.

There are five index stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is the largest company hitting new highs, followed by Bausch Health Companies Ltd., Pan American Silver Corp., Stantec Inc. and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

There is one stock, North West Company Inc, making a new 52-week low.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE-3.342716-9.515474$1,350,057,074.53

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD4.24925636.98927$45,271,228,937.36
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC10.0366966.29703$14,686,307,053.47
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP2.18978141.90206$5,869,075,940.00
STN-TSTANTEC INC2.02076923.27155$4,045,504,584.85
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD1.80683374.98293$3,587,609,506.17

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK20.5431.4130.92-4.9323.9110.119.48
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'23.4931.6033.14-10.7611.1819.0014.77
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA23.61103.75104.53-0.9615.4511.8011.20
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA25.5843.6243.98-0.0219.8510.389.73
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT25.8750.3950.48-5.6917.0931.13#N/A N/A
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP27.778.8812.00-1.00-25.822.64#N/A N/A
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS28.0720.7222.77-3.996.6612.20#N/A N/A
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME29.5619.0321.30-0.78-5.379.489.48
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS29.8024.1525.94-2.1517.4925.08#N/A N/A
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV#N/A N/A16.79#N/A N/A#N/A N/A#N/A N/A22.4316.30
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC84.9541.9931.7610.0466.30#N/A N/A7.10
STN-TSTANTEC INC78.8136.3531.402.0223.2723.4016.24
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP76.106.745.3514.24-12.5823.6959.65
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD75.870.871.2414.47-61.334.3212.01
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD74.707.727.1710.292.7915.4430.51
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC73.0512.9211.295.3020.415.515.66
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP71.4728.0019.812.1941.90177.1921.48
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE71.3328232.223.92941.03545742.8571449.9589767313.21795673
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP70.8780148.2445.08479.5119187.6429526.2452772597.057790783
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC70.820044.714.41089.7902116.1068818.6279396916.07508532
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA70.0895172.264.32205-1.05522832.9679611.3560843410.80191502
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES70.0340.1235.679.7426.8917.5914.59

