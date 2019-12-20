 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
Scott Barlow Market Strategist
Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.

The S&P/TSX Composite eased higher by 0.74 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 22.7 per cent higher for the year heading in to the decade’s last week of trading. In technical terms, the index is in the higher end of the neutral range according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The benchmark’s current RSI level of 61 is much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are five technically attractive benchmark member stocks trading below the buy signal. Canfor Corp is the most oversold company after getting shellacked by more than 18 per cent during the week. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is also oversold as are Loblaw Companies Ltd., Empire Co. Ltd. and BCE Inc.

The overbought, technically vulnerable list is sizeable this week at 27 members. Dream Global REIT is the most extended stock this week, followed by Westjet Airlines Ltd., takeout target Cineplex Inc., MEG Energy Corp. and Stantec Inc.

Other prominent names on the overbought list include Canadian Natural Resources, Power Financial Corp. and ONEX Corp.

Oversold and overbought

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
Oversold
CFP-TCANFOR CORP12.5012.7613.41-18.15-22.81n/an/a
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA25.9365.1160.28-3.3344.40n/a45.49
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD26.3767.6669.49-3.6512.7221.7215.04
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'27.3030.7233.15-2.788.0818.4714.36
BCE-TBCE INC28.4960.8761.63-4.0018.8417.3416.18
Overbought
DRG-UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVn/a16.79n/an/an/a22.4316.30
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTDn/a30.99n/an/an/a15.9014.79
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC84.2534.0224.4841.6942.8639.36n/a
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP83.577.395.409.64-4.1525.9853.17
STN-TSTANTEC INC82.9637.0731.521.9825.7123.8716.56
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC82.645.374.4214.0132.3821.2415.66
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC82.1314.3611.2911.1533.836.136.24
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC80.8323.0420.7811.8440.928.62n/a
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC77.2630.5124.7930.78-32.99n/a16.45
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD75.6848.8336.1722.9748.7737.4435.59
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC75.2289.9875.703.4355.7229.0222.02
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD74.508.117.125.057.9816.2232.06
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC74.415.076.4016.02-24.7971.8099.41
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES73.9841.5635.773.5931.4518.2214.89
CLS-TCELESTICA INC73.6411.199.697.70-6.4431.7712.04
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC73.3270.4456.742.8866.9011.9010.61
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP72.8534.4231.081.9935.3416.547.89
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP72.8428.6120.092.1844.99181.3922.40
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD72.579.229.6410.55-20.1811.4016.32
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A71.914.113.569.8973.4273.92n/a
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS71.8021.3019.795.6548.0223.6118.90
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP71.4249.0044.991.589.346.347.12
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA70.6572.5564.570.4833.6111.4110.86
PWF-TPOWER FINANCIAL CORP70.5535.2330.727.5142.6011.9010.10
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION70.4983.0178.444.1412.183.23n/a
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE70.2933.0424.202.6146.5851.3613.59
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP70.2315.0615.948.97-8.6614.3016.55

Stocks hitting new 52-week highs, showing the strongest price momentum, are ranked by market capitalization below. WSP Global Inc. is the largest stock hitting new highs and IA Financial Corp. Inc., Stantec Inc. and Alaris Royalty Corp also make the list.

52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap ($-mil)
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC3.455.79,530.8
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE2.646.69,510.4
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC2.966.97,516.5
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP2.245.05,996.9
STN-TSTANTEC INC2.025.74,125.6
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD23.048.82,671.7
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP3.969.11,554.3
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC11.133.81,188.9
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP3.342.3817.2

There are no ailing stocks making new 52-week lows this week.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

