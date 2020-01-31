 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite is no longer overbought after falling 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62 leaves it far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30. The index is up 2.7 per cent so far in 2020.

There are three index member companies trading in the technically attractive range with RSIs under 30. Spin Master Corp.is the most oversold stock in the benchmark, followed by Enerplus Corp. and Shawcor Ltd.

There are 38 index stocks trading in overbought territory with RSI readings above 70.

The ten most overbought companies are, in order, Thomson Reuters Corp., Capital Power Corp., Northland Power Corp., Franco-Nevada Corp., Enbridge Inc., Transalta Renewables Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy, Algonquin Power and Utilities, Altagas Ltd. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.

There are 19 S&P/TSX Composite stocks with price momentum strong enough to make new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below.

Enbridge Inc. is the largest company hitting new highs. Shopify Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp are next.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is the largest company making new 52-week lows this week, followed by Spin Master Corp., Enerplus Corp., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Enerflex Ltd., and Shawcor Ltd.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC-7.16-10.64
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR-5.98-19.25
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP-6.99-26.60
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO-2.89-12.51
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD-9.29-16.19
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD-11.20-15.80

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC0.975.31
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A2.1121.81
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP3.2515.01
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD3.897.35
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA1.3511.41
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP4.5311.25
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP0.106.13
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA0.692.97
H-THYDRO ONE LTD1.056.98
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A0.693.65
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES2.0210.18
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD7.6310.19
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING3.6414.66
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC1.657.68
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP1.375.52
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO0.3710.73
CJT-TCARGOJET INC3.0812.93
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP7.4813.99
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC9.2513.07

Overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR17.7631.9339.95-5.98-19.2525.1526.30
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP18.566.789.31-6.99-26.605.566.85
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD19.4910.5515.59-11.20-15.8035.1790.17
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP87.00106.8389.943.2515.01179.7148.41
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP83.6236.2931.581.375.5217.448.30
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC82.3129.8025.942.689.9322.06#N/A N/A
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP81.98149.18119.724.5311.2574.3353.12
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC80.9754.3748.380.975.3119.7920.78
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC80.5916.6314.171.657.6824.68#N/A N/A
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY80.1118.7815.561.1311.39120.46152.68
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES79.9826220.2417.324252.01612910.1796424.5974324719.35102797
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD79.4333321.7119.41987.63092710.1883914.7818999617.89777411
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA79.3872172.2662.00271.34642411.40919#N/A N/A59.39913847
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A78.9824827.5821.650952.14814812.75552#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP78.355.464.537.4813.99179.6112.00
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC77.4258.9245.611.487.8211.5111.35
CJT-TCARGOJET INC77.34116.6993.913.0812.9373.5587.41
T-TTELUS CORP77.1553.1849.062.095.7718.6717.80
H-THYDRO ONE LTD76.6426.8323.971.056.98#N/A N/A18.92
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A76.27628.89440.042.1121.81#N/A N/A636.68
CAE-TCAE INC76.0239.5834.422.8615.1331.3726.55
FTS-TFORTIS INC75.2557.8753.30-0.097.4122.9220.55
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP75.1895.8689.701.555.3935.2824.21
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI75.1525.0118.56-0.2831.2932.6724.31
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME75.0471.8764.191.059.2926.23#N/A N/A
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING74.8567.8350.973.6414.6618.8215.90
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO74.2610.949.300.3710.73#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA73.8774.2266.080.692.9711.6711.11
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR73.6612.7810.530.6315.2418.0513.00
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A73.3382.0169.54-0.179.3012.47#N/A N/A
X-TTMX GROUP LTD72.59122.50105.002.058.9425.8024.51
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP72.5264372.866.63631.0269225.26315817.6143585717.88258413
CLS-TCELESTICA INC72.2944112.069.63633.16509811.9777273.5973033711.78355581
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC72.2135333.8425.769750.29507230.413589439.15284553#N/A N/A
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV72.1447132.7527.33240.10161585.47166731.53277194#N/A N/A
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP72.084879.928.646953.3333336.896552#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD72.03018355.35311.27283.8852837.34676621.573755919.29048369
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP71.8100550.8748.37260.098386466.12966316.5027365420.95140033
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD71.022243.6535.37-0.885558614.98946119.13242543.752256512
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST70.4706416.8715.17720.093797398.02962311.98488841#N/A N/A
STN-TSTANTEC INC70.4596539.932.368951.2433398.71934625.6900756617.03672075

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

