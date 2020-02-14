 Skip to main content

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 4.8 per cent higher for 2020.

In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 68 puts it right below the overbought RSI sell signal of 70 for the second week in a row.

There are three index members trading in the attractive oversold RSI range below the buy signal of 30. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is the most oversold company in the benchmark, and it’s joined by Pretium Resources Inc. and Finning International Inc.

There are 49 S&P/TSX composite stocks – more than 20 per cent of the total - trading in overbought territory above the 70 sell signal.

The ten most overbought stocks according to RSI this week are, in order, Boralex Inc., Hydro One Ltd., Northland Power Inc., Capital Power Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Innergex Renewable Energy , Premium Brands Holding Corp., Brookfield Asset Management , Allied Properties REIT and NFI Group Inc.

There are 33 benchmark members showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs this week, and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.

The biggest company making new highs is Brookfield Asset Management, followed by Shopify Inc., TC Energy Corp., Canadian pacific railway Ltd., Waste Connections Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Fortis Inc.

There is only one stock, Frontera Energy Corp., hitting new 52-week lows

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP-6.594594-9.928237

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A3.5217.85
CP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A12.3136.82
TCN-TTC ENERGY CORP1.016.85
H-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD0.589.61
BIP-UN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC2.3815.64
NWH-UN-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC2.7019.85
BLX-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA0.6713.07
CSU-TFORTIS INC1.878.46
KXS-THYDRO ONE LTD3.8614.67
ACO-X-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A2.247.41
TFII-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES7.6317.42
GRT-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA0.9910.01
CIGI-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT4.4712.92
SHOP-TATCO LTD -CLASS I3.578.42
D-UN-TALTAGAS LTD1.5410.59
CAR-UN-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP3.0314.65
AQN-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC7.869.78
ALA-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME0.5911.62
AIF-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR1.583.70
CUF-UN-TNORBORD INC8.1225.71
SMU-UN-TKINAXIS INC1.4916.29
WCN-TBORALEX INC -A5.1625.88
NVU-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U1.346.93
AP-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST3.579.40
TRP-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST1.918.23
IIP-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE2.448.90
CU-TTRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC1.7211.01
FTS-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST1.4710.53
BEI-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT5.4010.24
OSB-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV2.718.66
CRT-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI3.3014.50
REAL-TALTUS GROUP LTD1.7817.65
DIR-UN-TREAL MATTERS INC11.4730.11

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMARetrn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD18.398.6610.23-1.91-20.21#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC18.699.8013.95-27.08-31.9726.9614.03
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC25.2321.8223.33-10.53-15.3413.3712.27
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A92.5530.8422.185.1625.88#N/A N/A124.35
H-THYDRO ONE LTD89.4428.8624.283.8614.6718.8220.50
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC86.4431.4426.272.5615.1623.2723.64
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP84.9138.1331.851.909.2218.3214.15
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER84.5171.3852.972.0817.11#N/A N/A299.22
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY84.3921.5515.872.5628.29138.2357.77
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP82.37101.4090.852.9011.4237.3225.68
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A82.0188.9070.553.5217.8518.39#N/A N/A
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT81.7558.9951.654.4712.9237.44#N/A N/A
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC81.2433.9030.372.8527.2819.5611.66
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP81.2152.4848.481.089.8217.0321.75
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A80.97710.17457.7812.3136.82#N/A N/A2014.50
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI80.5513.8112.713.3014.50#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT80.2713.1811.955.4010.24#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES79.7121.6117.607.6317.4226.2021.80
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC79.5615.8210.1411.4730.115.9230.84
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP78.8310.818.695.6315.30#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING78.6674.9252.428.2625.6120.7817.55
OSB-TNORBORD INC77.8043.4633.408.1225.71#N/A N/A14.41
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC76.7517.5914.341.9113.7026.1121.77
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE76.5521.4519.662.5411.1815.64#N/A N/A
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC76.40135.62122.982.3815.6443.5935.21
STN-TSTANTEC INC76.0341.9132.771.3514.2226.9817.97
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC76.031474.661287.192.7019.8569.7830.23
CJT-TCARGOJET INC75.92122.0096.000.5218.1776.9090.17
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP75.7674.1267.131.016.8517.0718.09
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST75.6150.3444.093.579.40150.25#N/A N/A
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME75.5673.6864.730.5911.6226.89#N/A N/A
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP75.46147.29128.43-0.6721.81#N/A N/A33.27
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I75.4654.2547.683.578.428.3318.15
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD75.37110.07105.271.376.7118.2114.43
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV74.9134.1027.812.718.6632.83#N/A N/A
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST74.8117.2615.351.4710.5312.26#N/A N/A
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD74.5944.9336.211.7817.65122.633.86
BCB-TCOTT CORPORATION74.2320.9217.650.9118.38113.0742.08
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP73.72119.0094.793.0314.6526.8817.20
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST73.1432.1328.871.918.2318.37#N/A N/A
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA72.7673.6562.850.6713.072625.2553.42
TCN-TTRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC72.6411.8310.531.7211.0113.8611.07
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP72.285.984.62-2.9424.22196.2813.16
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC72.2666.2557.422.4610.2315.2012.07
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP71.9575525.2220.7199-0.123001212.2063610.865785719.840031213
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP71.9259151.75130.606-1.4337857.70545533.6993366318.4655634
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP71.48888153.3122.49580.138385513.3268776.2150389654.48512729
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC71.4634733.7524.165653.02197812.68781#N/A N/A19.48614319
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO71.3768610.949.4709-0.182481810.72874#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC71.1721547.0741.63547.8563419.77838713.8960520111.46092038
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR70.1911713.1710.76735-0.378214818.7556418.6038759913.37055838
T-TTELUS CORP70.1643753.6349.28110.88806668.45266518.6916021918.44222834

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

